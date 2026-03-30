The Random Archivist

Agent Smith Has Entered the Googleplex
They’re not even bothering to hide the Matrix anymore.
  T.W.Burrows
NDP: "Canada’s bloated fusion of bureaucracy, patronage, and regulated oligopoly has failed"
"What we really need is full Communism with Canadian Characteristics!" Or: "When the moose has already trampled the garden, appoint it Superintendent of…
  T.W.Burrows
From Killing Fields to Clean Streets
How Bukele crushed the gangs, ignored the sermons from the liberal West, and began rebuilding El Salvador from the ruins
  T.W.Burrows
The Overton Craft
Bill Maher helps escort UFO belief from the fringe into the polite airspace of mainstream opinion
  T.W.Burrows
JD Vance: “Aliens Are Probably Demons... But I Haven’t Had Time to Find Out.” Laughs.
.W. Burrows on JD Vance’s Demon Fleet
  T.W.Burrows
Girl Guides: Biological Girls Only
Following UK Supreme Court’s April 2025 ruling that sex in the Equality Act means biological sex.
  T.W.Burrows
The Olympics: Biological Females Only
International Olympic Committee: New Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport
  T.W.Burrows
The Desolation of Western Civilization
Stephen Colbert and the Retconning of Middle-earth
  T.W.Burrows
"It's a Girl!"
Liberal/progressive mainstream comedy in 1987.
  T.W.Burrows
Terrifying Waffle House Experience
Makes teleportation seem like a walk in the park.
  T.W.Burrows
The Progressive Death Cult
On the decriminalization of infanticide and other enlightened rites of civilizational self-erasure
  T.W.Burrows
From Pulpit to Bondage and Death
How Canada’s therapeutic priesthood learned to sell the bondage, bless the death, and call it liberation
  T.W.Burrows
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