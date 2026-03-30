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Agent Smith Has Entered the Googleplex
They’re not even bothering to hide the Matrix anymore.
11 hrs ago
•
T.W.Burrows
13
1
NDP: "Canada’s bloated fusion of bureaucracy, patronage, and regulated oligopoly has failed"
"What we really need is full Communism with Canadian Characteristics!" Or: "When the moose has already trampled the garden, appoint it Superintendent of…
14 hrs ago
•
T.W.Burrows
10
5
2
From Killing Fields to Clean Streets
How Bukele crushed the gangs, ignored the sermons from the liberal West, and began rebuilding El Salvador from the ruins
Mar 28
•
T.W.Burrows
5
The Overton Craft
Bill Maher helps escort UFO belief from the fringe into the polite airspace of mainstream opinion
Mar 28
•
T.W.Burrows
4
1
JD Vance: “Aliens Are Probably Demons... But I Haven’t Had Time to Find Out.” Laughs.
.W. Burrows on JD Vance’s Demon Fleet
Mar 28
•
T.W.Burrows
7
1
1
Girl Guides: Biological Girls Only
Following UK Supreme Court’s April 2025 ruling that sex in the Equality Act means biological sex.
Mar 27
•
T.W.Burrows
5
The Olympics: Biological Females Only
International Olympic Committee: New Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport
Mar 27
•
T.W.Burrows
4
2
The Desolation of Western Civilization
Stephen Colbert and the Retconning of Middle-earth
Mar 26
•
T.W.Burrows
6
4
1
"It's a Girl!"
Liberal/progressive mainstream comedy in 1987.
Mar 24
•
T.W.Burrows
7
Terrifying Waffle House Experience
Makes teleportation seem like a walk in the park.
Mar 24
•
T.W.Burrows
4
2
The Progressive Death Cult
On the decriminalization of infanticide and other enlightened rites of civilizational self-erasure
Mar 23
•
T.W.Burrows
8
1
1
From Pulpit to Bondage and Death
How Canada’s therapeutic priesthood learned to sell the bondage, bless the death, and call it liberation
Mar 23
•
T.W.Burrows
6
2
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