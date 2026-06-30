Tarek Miah, 20, insisted he was engaging in ‘typical experimentation’ for someone his age when he began meeting up with his first victim – an autistic child with a ‘mental age lower than her chronological age’. Prosecutors said Miah lacked ‘English moral values’ as he groomed the children on TikTok and Snapchat. The sexual predator has now been jailed for 15 years at Portsmouth Crown Court, Hampshire, after admitting eight charges, including four counts of raping a child under the age of 13. He is said to still pose a ‘very high and imminent’ risk to girls.

She said: ‘I get flashbacks even when I’m at school which makes school impossible. He picked me up from school and since then I’ve not felt safe returning. ‘My sense of safety has been badly affected. For six months I needed my mum to sleep outside my room.

Miah's second victim was nine years old when he began grooming her over the same apps as his previous victim in May 2024, but by this time he was 18 and 19. Though he did not meet her in person, he sent her videos of himself masturbating which made her feel 'weird and anxious'.

He had referenced marriage while talking to his victims. While he was on bail for the offences, Miah continued attempting to contact female children over the internet.

Referencing Miah's probation report, Mr Molloy (Prosecutor) said his 'culture may affect his attitude towards female children'.

If you think this is some freakish one-off, spend ten minutes on X searching the citizen-sting accounts. There are hundreds of videos of men being confronted in car parks, shopping centres, and suburban streets by people with phones and no institutional patience left. I am not posting them here, because I enjoy not being sued.

Share

Further reading: