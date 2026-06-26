Editor’s note: The following contribution comes from Juniper Salt-Fog, our Halifax-based correspondent for housing justice, fibre arts, grant-adjacent living, and ideas that begin badly and then form a working group.

Juniper has reviewed the B.C. condo bailout proposal and believes it represents a historic opportunity to liberate unsold luxury inventory from the cruelty of buyers.

We publish her remarks in the public interest, and also because her lawyers insist she be given adequate space, respect, and continuing access to this platform. Their letter was very clear. It also contained a grainy photograph of the editor at a 2017 spoken-word fundraiser, and we would all prefer to move on.

As my many fans across Halifax, Vancouver, Portland, Bristol, Berlin, and the more emotionally available parts of Copenhagen will know, I have long argued that housing should be liberated from the violent colonial concept of “being worth what someone will pay for it.”

This is why I am deeply moved by the beautiful work now being done by the B.C. housing comrades. For too long, developers have been forced to carry the trauma of unsold million-dollar condos. Imagine waking each morning in a glass tower above a juice bar, knowing that your one-bedroom investment rectangle remains tragically unchosen by nurses, teachers, baristas, poets, social-media strategists, and other people whose annual income is lower than the appliance package.

Finally, the government has arrived with healing.

Some reactionaries will say this is a bailout. They will use cruel phrases like “market correction,” “developer risk,” and “why is the public buying luxury inventory nobody wanted at that price?” These people have clearly never sat in a stakeholder circle with a mid-tier construction executive who has just learned that granite countertops can feel abandoned.

I see something braver.

I see concierge socialism. I see underground-parking Marxism. I see formerly speculative square footage reborn as public-adjacent dignity in buildings with sad little gyms and names like The Arbutus, The Vertical Commons, and Lofts at Reconciliation Landing. I see the state taking the trembling hand of capital and whispering, “Don’t worry, the taxpayer is here.”

Naturally, the details are still being worked out, which is good. Details are where harm enters policy. Once you start asking who pays, who profits, what the discount is, what the rent will be, who qualifies, and why a million-dollar condo is now affordable because a minister said so, the whole process becomes numerate in a very unsafe way.

I have therefore sent the ministry my own recommendations:

First, we must stop thinking of these as “one-bedroom condos.” That language is small, exclusionary, and suspiciously related to walls. These are micro-collective vertical living commons.

Second, developers should be compensated not only for the unsold condos, but also for the emotional labour of having believed in infinite demand.

Third, any citizen questioning the program should be required to attend a six-week workshop called Price Discovery and Other Forms of Hate.

Fourth, the rent-to-own pathway should last no fewer than 97 years, allowing residents to build intergenerational equity in the form of hope, laminated documents, and access to a bike room.

Preliminary Spatial Justice Retrofit Plan:

A 612-square-foot apartment can easily house a twelve-person solidarity pod if residents are willing to decolonise privacy.

The bedroom becomes the Restorative Sleep Zone, with six triple-stacked bunks made from reclaimed cedar, grant money, and the moral superiority of people who own no tools. Each bunk will have a linen curtain, a poetry shelf, and a small laminated card reminding occupants that personal space is a capitalist wound.

The walk-in closet becomes the Equity Office, where the Collective Feelings Treasurer will manage oat milk receipts, emotional labour credits, and accusations arising from the dish sponge rota.

The bathroom will operate on a community booking system. Showers are limited to three minutes unless the resident is processing climate grief, in which case they may remain under the water until the federal infrastructure stream is renewed.

The bathtub, if present, should not be wasted on bathing. It can store winter squash, protest puppets, or the one male member of the collective who says he is “working through some stuff” and has therefore been assigned temporary aquatic reflection space.

The kitchen island, originally designed for a divorced orthodontist to drink wine beside an underused espresso machine, will become the Consensus Table. Here residents will hold nightly meetings about lentils, pronouns, balcony access, and why nobody has cleaned the air fryer since the Solstice.

The fridge must be divided into twelve equal zones. Anyone placing kombucha in another resident’s zone will be invited into a facilitated accountability spiral lasting no less than four hours.

The dishwasher will be renamed the Mutual Aid Basin. Use of the machine itself is discouraged, since hand-washing plates builds community and gives residents time to reflect on the violence of ceramic ownership.

The balcony will become a Food Sovereignty Farm. I have calculated that a standard Vancouver condo balcony can support one basil plant, two depressed cherry tomatoes, and a mason jar full of rainwater named Marsha. This will not feed the residents, obviously, but it will allow the building to apply for an urban agriculture award.

The living room will remain open for movement work, grief circles, mask storage, land acknowledgements, emergency yoga, and one futon reserved for visiting policy fellows from Ottawa who are in town to study affordability from the rooftop lounge.

Naturally, we must preserve the luxury finishes. Quartz countertops are important in socialist housing because they remind residents that dignity can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. Floor-to-ceiling windows are also essential, allowing the collective to gaze down upon the unaffordable city, the fentanyl crisis below, and the thrilling possibility that socialism may finally arrive with concierge service and excellent natural light.

Some critics will ask whether twelve people living in a one-bedroom condo is actually a housing solution.

These are bad-faith actors.

They are trapped in old thinking. They believe a home should contain enough bedrooms for the people living in it. That is exactly the kind of settler math that created this crisis.

In the new model, affordability is achieved through density, density is achieved through suffering, and suffering is reframed as belonging.

I have also recommended a plaque for every lobby:

This luxury collective was made possible by taxpayers, unsold inventory, and the refusal to let prices fall.

I know some of you are asking whether I personally intend to live in one of these units. Unfortunately, no. I am needed in Halifax, where my cats are in a custody arrangement with the fog. But spiritually, I will be there, standing beside the rooftop herb planter, watching the government bravely solve unaffordability by making sure unaffordable things do not become cheaper.

I invite my fans, comrades, stakeholders, and anyone currently trapped in a basement apartment with mushroom weather in the drywall to share their own suggestions in the comments.

How should the government use the billions in public money it has promised to liberate these unsold condos from the violence of market reality?

Should we convert the penthouses into healing dormitories for deputy ministers recovering from difficult press conferences? Should every quartz countertop receive its own reconciliation plaque? Should the rooftop lounges be reserved for tenants, developers, or policy consultants who need a quiet place to describe this as affordability?

Please be generous, imaginative, and careful with numbers. Numbers have already hurt this program enough.

Editor’s note: Please do not feed Juniper’s delusions. She has already submitted three floor plans, a funding application, and a handwritten demand that the dishwasher be tried for class treason.

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