Editor’s note: T.W. Burrows is a rabbit and not a barrister, though at the moment the rabbit seems to have a firmer grasp of proportionality than the people running the prison system.

For a criminal jailed for a total of 15 years for manslaughter or rape, it will mean they will be freed after 7.5 years rather than 10…Criminals convicted of burglary, theft, assault …will be freed as little as a third of the way through their sentences, rather than the current 40 per cent. Ministers are braced for a backlash after previous early release schemes saw offenders celebrating their freedom at the prison gates by popping bottles of sparkling wine, driving away in luxury cars and thanking Sir Keir Starmer for letting them out early.

I have reviewed the British penal situation from my operations centre under the shed, where the carrots are modest but the moral clarity is still functioning, and I can report that the United Kingdom has entered a bold new era of criminal justice.

The theory appears to be this. If a man rapes, maims, stabs, batters, or kills, one must understand the complexity of his journey. There may have been structural pressures. There may have been unmet needs. There may have been a difficult path through the carceral landscape. There may be paperwork indicating progress in victim awareness. There may be a laminated chart. There may be an official with a lanyard saying he has engaged well with sentence planning.

Out he goes.

If, however, a middle-aged woman with a wine headache and poor impulse control types something foul on Facebook during a national spasm of imported chaos and institutional dishonesty, then suddenly the full majesty of the state descends from the heavens wearing a hi-vis jacket and carrying a charging document.

Straight to prison, Cheryl.

Britain has solved the ancient riddle of justice by separating crimes into two simple categories. There are crimes that injure bodies, and crimes that embarrass the regime. The first category is unfortunate. The second is intolerable.

A violent offender occupies a prison place that the government may later need for somebody who posted an ugly sentence, shared a forbidden meme, or expressed an unauthorised opinion with the wrong degree of heat. You cannot run a modern liberal democracy if people go around saying what they think in public. That way lies bad vibes and questions.

Questions are the real danger here.

A rapist, by contrast, is at least old-fashioned. The system knows where it stands with him. He is processed. Categorised. Managed. Assessed. Risk-scored. Enrolled in something called Horizons Plus or Pathways Forward or Men Reflecting on Respect. There is a workbook. There is tea and digestive biscuits. There is a professional with a clipboard asking how his choices affected others. This is known as rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Maureen from Essex writes, “This country’s gone mad,” under a video of a hotel fire, and the institutions spring into life like an electrified badger.

Excellent, they say. A live one.

It is a wonderful arrangement. The state no longer has to choose between being soft on violence and hard on dissent. It can be both at once. Managerial civilisation always finds the least dignified synthesis.

I am especially fond of the language. We are told serious offenders will be released through “earned progression.” Splendid phrase. Earned progression means the sentence was real while the judge was saying it, and less real once the storage issue developed.

Every public institution now behaves like a family that bought too much IKEA furniture and is pretending the garage was always meant to be a bedroom. The prisons are full. The police are selective. The courts are clogged. The border is decorative. So the only remaining move is symbolic ferocity toward whoever is easiest to grab.

Not the serial predator if he has done his reflection exercises.

Not the machete enthusiast if there are cultural sensitivities in play.

No. We go for the woman on Facebook. The pensioner with the offensive placard. The man who reposted a joke too close to a riot. The speech offender is perfect because he can be made into an example at low administrative cost. You do not need a national manhunt. He often still lives at the address on the file and has a Ring doorbell.

And then the newspapers help by talking as if this were all dreadfully regrettable but somehow unavoidable, like rain at Wimbledon or inflation after printing half the empire into confetti.

Let’s be clear. Nothing is unavoidable here.

If prison space is short, you start with first principles. You lock up the dangerous. You lock up the predatory. You lock up the habitual violent liar with a knife. You do not use scarce cells as a national mood-management device. That is the sort of thing a country does when it has stopped governing and taken up supervising.

Britain increasingly resembles a boarding school run by timid ideologues who are terrified of the bullies but very strict with the boy who wrote an offensive note. The bully is complex. The note is actionable.

I can already hear the objection from the soft-handed professionals of the public sector. Ah, Mr Burrows, they will say, some online speech can incite violence. True enough. It can. Genuine threats, direct incitement, targeted harassment, organised criminal coordination, fine. Charge it properly. Prove it. Punish it proportionately with a community punishment or a fine. But prison? The public draws the natural conclusion, which is that the government is less interested in keeping them safe than in keeping them quiet.

People can endure danger for quite a while. History is full of populations living with danger. What they do not endure gracefully is humiliation. And there is something humiliating about being told that the nation is too cramped to hold the man who kicked a woman down a stairwell, but still has room for your aunt because she wrote something vicious after three glasses of sauvignon blanc and a night of BBC-induced civilisational despair.

You do not need to be a reactionary rabbit to detect a ranking problem.

So let us be honest about the governing philosophy. The prison is no longer primarily a place for incapacitating the dangerous. It is a theatre set. The actors change, the script is endlessly revised, but the message remains the same. Violence is a social challenge. Dissent is a disciplinary opportunity.

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