TL;DR: Ottawa is not banning the internet. That would be crude. Ottawa is doing something much more Canadian. It is surrounding the internet with commissions, safety duties, age checks, lawful access powers, hate provisions, metadata anxieties, platform obligations, privacy reforms, and technical compliance requirements until the whole thing begins to resemble a government daycare with subpoenas.

I have spent the morning studying Canada’s new internet safety architecture from under the shed, where I keep my emergency carrots, my second-best tinfoil hat, and a card reading: “No, I am not against child safety. I am against being ruled by people who think child safety requires my grandmother to upload her face to read a newspaper.”

This distinction will not help me.

In Kakistanada*, the safest citizen is the one who says nothing, reads nothing, forwards nothing, notices nothing, saves no screenshots, opens no strange links, questions no acronyms, and has never once wondered why every new law arrives wrapped in a photograph of a child.

We are told not to worry.

Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, is only about making the internet safer. Bill C-22 is only about lawful access. Bill C-9 is only about hate. Bill C-36 is only about privacy. Bill S-209 is only about protecting young persons from pornography. Bill C-11 was only about Canadian content. Bill C-18 was only about helping journalism.

It is like watching a man build five fences around your garden and explain that none of them, individually, is a prison.

The ordinary Canadian is expected to find this reassuring. After all, who could object to safety? Who could object to protecting children? Who could object to fighting hate? Who could object to privacy? Who could object to lawful access? Who could object to trust, transparency, accountability, resilience, inclusion, dignity, digital citizenship, and the other scented candles of federal speech?

Bill C-34 is the front door. It tells platforms, social media companies, AI chatbots, and other online services that they now live under a federal safety regime. There will be duties. Plans. Reports. Rules. A Digital Safety Commission. A lovely phrase. It sounds like a group of adults in soft shoes who help children cross the road. It does not sound like a future bureaucracy with the power to make platforms nervous about what Canadians are allowed to post, read, search, share, argue, mock, or disbelieve.

The law does not need to say, “Please censor your users.”

It only needs to say: here are the harms, here is the regulator, here are the penalties, here is the compliance burden, here are the categories, here are the expectations, here is your liability, here is the complaint process, here is a minister looking concerned beside a flag.

The platform will do the rest.

Platforms are not brave. Platforms are insurance companies with comment sections. They do not sit in boardrooms asking, “How can we preserve the rough civic argument of a free people?” They ask, “How many lawsuits, regulators, journalists, advertisers, and parliamentary committees can we avoid by removing this before anyone important notices?”

This is how speech dies in modern countries: a trust-and-safety intern in Dublin clicking “limited visibility” because a post about immigration, crime, gender, religion, war, public health, or corruption smells expensive.

Then comes the age-checking.

Ottawa says it wants to move toward keeping children under sixteen off social media. That sounds simple until you remember the terrible fact that teenagers do not arrive on the internet with glowing forehead labels. To know who is under sixteen, platforms must know who is over sixteen. Which means everyone gets checked, estimated, verified, scanned, credentialed, vouched for, carded, sorted, or quietly nudged into some new proof-of-age funnel run by a private company with a name like TrustPebble.

At first, it will be for children. Then “harmful” content. Then AI chatbots. Then comments. Then live streams. Then payment features. Then “high-risk civic information environments,” a phrase I have just invented and therefore expect to see in a federal consultation document by Thursday.

The state never says, “We would like adults to show ID before participating in public life.” It says, “Think of the children.”

And everyone does think of the children, which is why nobody notices Grandma being asked to prove she is not twelve before she can read a thread about vaccine procurement, judicial appointments, or why half the cabinet appears to have been assembled by a random word generator.

Bill C-22 and “metadata” is the back office. It is the part where lawful access enters the room wearing a reasonable tie. Police need evidence. Intelligence agencies need tools. Criminals use technology. All true. The trouble begins when those demands are built into the digital infrastructure itself.

Metadata is the skeleton of your life. Who you talk to. When you talk. Where you are. Which services you use. Which accounts matter. Which journalist you messaged. Which lawyer you contacted. Which dissident you follow. Which doctor you searched for. Which church, synagogue, school board, protest group, convoy livestream, whistleblower account, or embarrassing medical forum suddenly appears in the pattern.

You do not need to read a diary if you can watch every hand that passes it across the table.

Now add the pressure on encryption and VPNs. The government insists it does not want to break security. Wonderful. Governments never say, “We are building a backdoor.” They say, “We require exceptional lawful access under strictly defined circumstances.” Then the engineers enter, stare at the sentence, and begin quietly updating their résumés.

Good encryption is not a door with a spare key under a ministerial flowerpot. A no-logs VPN cannot produce logs it does not keep. A private messenger cannot both promise that only you and your recipient can read the message and also promise that a helpful office in Ottawa can read it when the paperwork is sad enough. This is why companies threaten to leave, remove features, or stop offering certain services.

Then there is the hate machinery.

Nobody wants real threats. Nobody wants actual intimidation. Nobody wants mobs harassing people at synagogues, churches, schools, community centres, or anywhere else. The problem is not punishing violence or targeted menace. The problem is what happens to the contested edge of public speech when ordinary people begin to wonder which opinions now come with legal fumes.

Immigration. Crime. Islamism. Gender ideology. Foreign wars. Residential schools. Public health. Drag events. Religious doctrine. National identity. Race statistics. Policing. Prisons. The border. The family. The flag. The words “men” and “women” used in their pre-consultation sense.

These are not polite dinner topics. They are the topics that decide the country.

A free society allows argument at the point where argument is most uncomfortable. A managed society allows argument after it has been run through a harm matrix and returned with three paragraphs removed for tone.

That is where truth starts having trouble.

Truth does not usually vanish because the government announces, “Truth has been cancelled due to staffing issues.” Truth vanishes because sources get nervous. Writers get sued. Platforms throttle. Readers stop sharing. Whistleblowers stop emailing. Journalists avoid the radioactive nouns. Academics wait for retirement. Parents stop speaking at school board meetings. Ordinary people decide that being right is not worth becoming searchable.

And so the lie does not win by debate.

It wins by becoming safer to repeat.

By the time the machinery is finished, nobody has technically banned you from saying anything.

You are merely speaking inside a brighter room, under a lower ceiling, beside a camera, after showing ID, through a platform that may remove you, using a service that may log you, about a subject that may be investigated, while a regulator writes guidance in the next office.

But freedom remains.

You can tell because the website says so.

The defenders of this regime will say critics are hysterical. They always do. They will say no one is coming for ordinary people. That is partly true. Nobody needs to come for ordinary people individually when ordinary people can be trained to come for themselves.

The real censorship of the future is not a knock on the door.

It is a pause before clicking “post.”

It is the decision not to forward the article.

It is the source who says, “Can we talk somewhere else?”

It is the platform that buries the video.

It is the app that leaves Canada.

It is the VPN that drops its Canadian servers.

It is the writer who thinks, “I could prove this, but I do not want the trouble.”

It is the reader who knows something is wrong but can no longer find the people saying it plainly.

Truly independent publishing matters. Email matters. Archives matter. Screenshots matter. Primary documents matter. Direct subscriptions matter. People who keep receipts matter. A Substack, like this one, is not a revolution. It is not even a respectable barricade. It is more like a slightly damp escape tunnel maintained by weirdos with lamps.

Use it anyway.

Build backup routes. Save sources. Subscribe directly. Keep contact lists outside the platforms. Learn how to use a VPN before the day you need one. Stop outsourcing your memory to feeds operated by companies that may be threatened, fined, regulated, blocked, or persuaded into making the truth harder to find.

No, your phone will probably not stop working next Tuesday.

No, the internet will probably not go dark.

No, a Mountie will not rappel through your skylight because you described a federal minister as a committee-generated hallucination in shoes.

Probably.

The more likely future is duller. More forms. More filters. More ID checks. More missing links. More “content unavailable in your region.” More “for your safety.” More “under review.” More “this post may violate community standards.” More “the company has made the difficult decision to discontinue this feature in Canada.” More “trust us.”

And somewhere in Ottawa, a man with a lanyard will point to the wreckage and say the system is working exactly as intended.

Editor’s note: T.W. Burrows wrote this column from under the shed using a burner carrot and an encrypted hay bale. Legal counsel has asked us to clarify that T.W. does not oppose protecting children, preventing crime, or stopping actual threats. He merely objects to every Canadian problem being solved by handing Ottawa another clipboard, another flashlight, and another power it promises only to use nicely.

*Kakistanada is T.W.’s new technical term for Canada after 2015, when the country’s decline began arriving with logos, frameworks, stakeholder consultations, and peoplekind in lanyards and rainbow socks explaining that the broken thing was actually a pilot program. A fuller diagnosis is pending, assuming the new machinery of censorship does not classify the word itself as a hate incident, harmful narrative, or taxable emotional pollutant.

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