Editor’s note: We regret to inform our readers that for legal reasons T.W.’s latest piece has been redacted to the consistency of fine lace. His pattern recognition appears to have achieved low orbit last night after he ate what some are calling “an inadvisable quantity of fermented red clover” and then produced a 9,000-word memorandum connecting, in one continuous line of paw-print logic, the two stories above. After review under the new public-harmony provisions of Kakistanada, the entire document had to be withheld, though legal has allowed us to confirm that the words “fox,” “nursery,” “forms,” “lanyard,” and “end-stage liberalism” appeared with worrying frequency. T.W. has since been placed on hay, water, and supervised silence, and all clover within hopping distance has been removed from the premises.

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