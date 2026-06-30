Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Opening Statement

Hearing: Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project

Date: June 30, 2026

Committee: Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets

Rep. Luna:

The hearing of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will come to order.

Welcome, everyone. Without objection, the chair may declare a recess at any time. I recognize myself for the purpose of making an opening statement. This hearing is about the crimes committed by the Central Intelligence Agency against American citizens, and the decades of secrecy used to conceal them. The American people deserve a complete and truthful record. The victims and their families deserve acknowledgment, and this Congress has a constitutional obligation to ensure that full declassification is not delayed any longer. Project MKULTRA was not a policy failure or an overzealous program that got out of hand. It was a deliberate, systematic governmental operation that subjected American citizens, prisoners, hospital patients, veterans, ordinary people, to LSD, electroshock, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, psychological torture, without their knowledge or consent. This went on for 20 years on American soil, funded by American taxpayer dollars, and authorized by the very top of the U.S. intelligence apparatus. And when this program did end, the men who ran it did not cooperate with investigators. They did not come forward. They committed another crime. They destroyed evidence. The documents this task force has reviewed are unambiguous. In January 1973, the director of the CIA, Richard Helms, prepared to leave office. He personally ordered the destruction of MKULTRA records. The CIA official document, in writing, states: “Over my stated objections, the MKULTRA files were destroyed by the order of DCI Mr. Helms shortly before his departure from office.” A separate internal account confirms that Helms telephoned Dr. Sidney Gottlieb directly and instructed him to destroy, quote, “all files pertaining to drug research and associated activities.” Gottlieb complied. Four people spent an entire day tearing and burning down 152 files. Then Gottlieb had his personal papers destroyed by his secretary before he retired. The head of the CIA’s own records center protested the destruction in writing, but he was overruled. That is obstruction of justice. That is criminal destruction of federal records. And neither individual was ever charged with a crime for it. Helms received a $2,000 fine for lying to Congress about an unrelated matter and collected his government pension until he died. Gottlieb retired in rural Virginia and wrote poetry. No one went to prison. No victim was ever formally compensated by the government for the harm that they caused. By 1975, the Church Committee and the Rockefeller Commission had already established, through sworn testimony and the surviving 1963 Inspector General report, that MKULTRA existed and that the CIA had run a program of human experimentation on unwitting Americans. The scope and detail of what we know today is largely because of an accident. In 1977, an archivist diligently complying with a FOIA request discovered seven boxes of MKULTRA financial records that had been misfiled and escaped the bonfire. Those seven boxes included the names of institutions, the names of subprojects, the researchers who participated, the specific operations that the CIA had funded, and without them, the vast majority of MKULTRA would only be a rumor, just as Helms and Gottlieb intended. Those seven boxes revealed that MKULTRA comprised at least 149 subprojects, operated across more than 80 institutions, and involved 185 non-government researchers. They revealed that the CIA covertly contributed $375,000 to a hospital research wing, which was approved directly by DCI Allen Dulles, with Richard Helms’s concurrence, so the agency could use unwitting patients as experimental subjects in what their own documents called a “hospital safe house.” The CIA’s own Inspector General said in his classified 1963 report that the program had exceeded the agency’s legal charter, and that covert testing on unwitting subjects placed the rights and interests of U.S. citizens in jeopardy. The program ran for a decade that we know of, and they ignored their own watchdog. Let me be clear what I believe we are dealing with here. Administering drugs to people without their knowledge or consent, subjecting humans to psychological torture, and using prisoners and hospital patients as non-consenting research subjects. These are crimes against humanity. The Central Intelligence Agency committed them, and then the director of the CIA ordered the destruction of evidence. Today, we will hear from two witnesses who have spent years unraveling the cover-up that our government ordered. Stephen Kinzer documented the life and crimes of Sidney Gottlieb in his book Poisoner in Chief. And Tom O’Neill spent over 20 years investigating what the CIA buried and what they obscured. That, in my mind, constitutes some of the most notorious crimes against humanity in the twentieth century. Their persistence in the research in this hearing is possible simply because they are patriots. The American people deserve the complete record. The victims and their families deserve acknowledgment, accountability, and justice. And this Congress has a constitutional obligation to make sure that the CIA never does this again. With that, I’m going to be opening up first questions, and I’ll hold my questions to the end, to Representative Burlison. But before I pass it, I did want to note that a few weeks ago we received reports. There was some back and forth regarding the CIA and ODNI pertaining to new MKULTRA boxes that were discovered. Myself and Representative Burlison did go down to Langley. We did meet with the CIA, and the CIA is currently in the process of declassifying newly found documentation. Although the documents, and I feel comfortable enough to share it here, pertain specifically to a forgery program that was being housed under MKULTRA. So as soon as those files are released, we will be putting out notification, with your help, to also comb through some of the newly released documents. But I did want to give you a quick update.

Stephen Kinzer:

Let me begin by expressing my gratitude to this task force for confronting the enormous issue of overclassification of government documents and the culture of secrecy that enables it. I’m especially gratified by your interest in MKULTRA, the project the CIA carried out through the 1950s in an attempt to find the secret of mind control. MKULTRA was one of the most secret government programs in American history. The chemist who directed it, Sidney Gottlieb, lived in total anonymity. My book, Poisoner in Chief, may be the most complete account of MKULTRA that exists in public, but I’m painfully aware that I have discovered only a small portion of what MKULTRA was and what Sidney Gottlieb did. In 1951, the CIA hired Gottlieb and directed him to launch what became MKULTRA. Gottlieb believed that in order to find a way to implant a new mind into someone’s brain, you first had to find a way to destroy the mind that was in there already. In its search for ways to destroy a human mind and body, MKULTRA conducted the most extreme experiments on human beings that have ever been carried out by a U.S. government agency. By any standard, they qualify as medical torture. These experiments took place in prisons, clinics, and safe houses in the United States, in Europe, in Asia, and even in Latin America. Officers of MKULTRA were authorized to travel to foreign countries, preferably those under formal or informal U.S. occupation, and ask the local CIA station to provide them with “expendables,” human beings who would not be missed if they disappeared. Gottlieb had what amounted to a license to kill issued by the U.S. government. Neither the number of MKULTRA victims nor the number of those who were experimented to death is known. Gottlieb, as a result of this license to kill, might have been the most powerful unknown American of the twentieth century. Some information about MKULTRA spilled out during the 1970s, but senior CIA officers had intentionally let Gottlieb operate without supervision, so they were able to claim that they knew nothing about his excesses. This was a way for the CIA to deny its institutional role in MKULTRA and to portray it misleadingly as the product of one man’s sadism or excessive zeal. Investigating MKULTRA is challenging because when Gottlieb and his mentor Richard Helms left the CIA in 1973, they illegally ordered that its records be destroyed. Soon afterward, under DCI Stansfield Turner, a CIA analyst, as you pointed out, Madam Chairman, discovered a cache of MKULTRA documents hidden among financial records. Turner credited that analyst with doing a very diligent job of “Sherlock Holmesing.” That same diligence, I believe, could bring results today. One of the great mysteries of MKULTRA has to do with the death, in 1953, of an MKULTRA scientist, Frank Olson, who had announced his intention to quit the project. His plunge from a New York hotel room was described in the press as the suicide of an Army scientist. He was not an Army scientist. He worked for the CIA, and evidence suggests that his death may not have been a suicide. So there could be hidden documents that could illuminate this case. I would also point out that in addition to searching for unknown documents, this committee could do a tremendous service by simply asking for the end of redactions on the documents that we now have. There are reams of documents about MKULTRA that have heavy sections redacted. In the 1970s, this was justified by the argument that it had only been 20 years since these terrible things had happened, and revealing details might affect national security. Now, 70 years have passed. That argument can no longer be valid. So I would urge this committee to try to fill out all the blank spaces in the documents that we have, because we know that is there. This task force could also consider trying to determine whether some new incarnation of MKULTRA exists today. When the main phase of MKULTRA drew to a close in the early 1960s, Sidney Gottlieb concluded that it had failed, that in fact there is no such thing as mind control. Even if he was right, however, he may have been right only at that time. In the many decades since then, there have been enormous advances in cyber technology, in artificial intelligence, in neuroscience. Covert agencies may have access now to tools for mind control that Sidney Gottlieb could not even have imagined. It may well have been true in 1963 that mind control is a myth, but whether it’s still true is uncertain. And that question of whether mind control might now be possible under our new circumstances is something that has presumably occurred to scientists who work for secret services, including our own. This task force has a chance to connect the past to the future. A renewed effort to find MKULTRA documents from the 1950s and to fill out the redactions of those that have been released might shed new light on how the CIA operated during that period. It could also inform a new inquiry into whether any mind-control projects are now underway inside the U.S. security apparatus. That might help prevent the emergence of a twenty-first-century MKULTRA that could be even more destructive than the original.

Tom O’Neill:

Almost 50 years ago, the last congressional hearings into MKULTRA took place just a short walk from here, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. At those hearings, convened in August and September of 1977, representatives of the CIA told Congress and the American people that its 25-year effort to control human behavior had been a colossal failure. I am here because I believe Congress was never told the truth about what this program actually achieved. In fact, I believe the agency misled Congress in 1977 when it characterized MKULTRA as a failure. My name is Tom O’Neill, and in 1999, I accepted a magazine assignment to write a story about murders committed by a group of hippies called the Manson Family. For those unfamiliar with this horrific episode of American history, in the summer of 1969, four young people, acting on the orders of a cult leader named Charles Manson, went to the home of movie director Roman Polanski and murdered everyone they found there, including his eight-and-a-half-months-pregnant wife, the actress Sharon Tate. The victims were complete strangers to their killers. The following night, Manson’s followers murdered another couple in the same grisly fashion. At the time I accepted the assignment, I had never heard of MKULTRA, and I wouldn’t for another two years, after I’d missed countless deadlines, lost the assignment, and fallen down a nightmarish rabbit hole trying to answer the question I couldn’t quite shake: How had Manson, a barely literate ex-con, acquired the ability to persuade ordinary young people to murder complete strangers simply because he had told them to? The pursuit of the answer to that question led me to Dr. Louis Jolyon West, known to his friends as Jolly. West was one of the most influential psychiatrists in America. During his career, he crossed paths with some of the most controversial events of the twentieth century, including the Patty Hearst kidnapping case and the aftermath of the John F. Kennedy assassination investigation. In 1977, West was one of seven academic researchers named in a front-page New York Times story alleging that the CIA had used American universities, hospitals, and prisons as secret laboratories for experiments involving LSD and other drugs on unwitting human subjects. West vigorously denied the allegations. He acknowledged that the agency had approached him, but insisted he had refused because, he said, LSD was too dangerous and unpredictable to be used on humans. He added that he limited all of his research with LSD to animals. The revelations in the Times led directly to the congressional hearings held later that year. West’s denials, however, were effective. He was never investigated, and his name never came up at the hearings. I’ll spare you the long and tedious story of how my Manson reporting led me to West, except to say that I eventually learned that in 1967, when Manson transformed into the cult leader we are familiar with today, he and his followers were receiving free medical care at a clinic in San Francisco where West had established a base of operations for a research project he was conducting nearby. After becoming intrigued by the allegations against West, I learned that UCLA, his last academic home, had inherited his papers following his death in 1999. Nearly two months and more than 200 boxes later, I found the proverbial needle in a haystack: correspondence between West and Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, the architect of MKULTRA. The letters begin in 1953, just two months after CIA Director Allen Dulles authorized the program, while West was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he was chief psychiatrist at the base hospital. In his first letter to Gottlieb, West proposed conducting experiments on unwitting human subjects, including military personnel, prisoners, and psychiatric patients at the base hospital. He then outlined the experiments themselves in six more pages that could have been written by Josef Mengele. Using LSD in combination with hypnosis, West proposed inducing confusion, amnesia, and specific mental disorders in people who would remember nothing of their interaction with him afterward. He sought to develop techniques to extract true information and implant false information in unwilling subjects, and to alter the attitudes and beliefs of, quote, “previously loyal individuals.” In other words, to completely switch their allegiance from one group or leader to another. But it was another sentence at the end of that letter that stopped me cold. “These experiments,” he wrote, “must eventually be put to test in practical trials in the field.” Gottlieb’s response could hardly have been more enthusiastic. “My good friend,” he wrote, “I had been wondering whether your apparent rapid and comprehensive grasp of our problems could possibly be real. You have indeed developed an admirably accurate picture of exactly what we are after.” West replied that there was no more vital undertaking conceivable in these times. There was another document in West’s papers that had even more significant implications. It was a 14-page report that West wrote in 1956, just three years after he contracted with the CIA. In the report, West described administering LSD and other drugs in conjunction with hypnosis on unwitting human subjects. And then he made a remarkable claim. He announced that he had learned how to replace true memories with false memories in people without their knowledge. In other words, he clarified, “it has been found to be feasible to take the memory of a definite event in the life of an individual and, through hypnotic suggestion, bring about the subsequent conscious recall to the effect that this event never actually took place, but that a different fictional event actually did occur.” If West’s report was accurate, this was not the failure agency officials described in 1977. Quite the opposite. It was, in fact, the central ambition of the MKULTRA operation: the means of gaining the ability to seize control of a person’s perceptions, memories, and ultimately their behavior. But there was still one more discovery, and this time I found it in the National Security Archive at George Washington University, the official repository of the CIA’s MKULTRA records, which were released to Congress after the 1977 hearings. In those holdings was a different version of West’s 1956 report. The original paper had been replaced by a four-page summary that did not exist in West’s files and appears to have been written by someone else. His claims about replacing memories were gone. In their place was a theoretical discussion of LSD and dissociative states. The version supplied to Congress concluded that the effects of LSD and similar drugs on dissociative states had, and I’m quoting, “never been studied.” Never been studied. In the original report, West discusses observations from his own experiments, including detailed descriptions of using LSD to, as he wrote, “speed the induction of the hypnotic state and deepen the trance” in subjects. Those passages had been removed in the report turned over to Congress. The discrepancy could not have been more stark. Nearly 50 years ago, another congressional committee believed it had been given the truth about MKULTRA. It had not. In conclusion, I respectfully submit that these records, some newly available and others that remained outside the government’s disclosure for decades, warrant a thorough re-examination of what the program accomplished, what Congress was told, and what may still remain hidden. I’m happy to provide the documents I’ve referenced today, and I’ve provided many additional details in my written testimony.

There are days when one feels almost sorry for the word “conspiracy.”

It has had a difficult century. Once a useful term for people secretly plotting together, it has been dragged into respectable service as a sort of municipal flyswatter for swatting peasants who notice smoke coming out of official chimneys. Then, every few decades, an archivist opens the wrong box and discovers that the lunatic in the tin hat was, in fact, underdressed for the occasion.

Yes, the government secretly dosed people with LSD. Yes, it used prisoners, patients, soldiers, and other inconvenient bipeds. Yes, it ran subprojects through universities, hospitals, clinics, and other temples of modern benevolence. Yes, the CIA’s own internal watchdog warned that the thing had exceeded its legal charter. Yes, the files were later destroyed. Yes, Congress may have been misled. Yes, the surviving history exists largely because seven boxes escaped the bonfire by accident. But do calm down. The mind-control program failed. The fox has issued a statement saying the chicken hypnotizer never worked. Please stop counting the feathers.

That archivist is the true hero of the modern age. In 1977, seven boxes of MKULTRA financial records turned up because they had been misfiled. Misfiled. A word with the comic force of a trapdoor. Inside were names of institutions, subprojects, researchers, operations, payments. More than 80 institutions. At least 149 subprojects. One hundred and eighty-five non-government researchers. A whole cathedral of respectable participation. The sort of thing that makes “trust the experts” sound like a hostage note from a lab coat. Without those boxes, much of MKULTRA would have remained a rumour. This is how civilisation works now. Truth survives by clerical error.

The public was told, years later, that MKULTRA failed. Failed at what? That is the question sitting under the floorboards chewing on a wire. Failed to create the perfect programmable assassin? Possibly. Failed to learn anything useful about breaking people? Unclear. Failed to hide itself forever? Yes, thank God, by accident. Failed morally? Completely. Failed legally? Spectacularly. Failed upward? Of course. This is government. And now, according to the hearing, more boxes have apparently appeared at Langley. Newly discovered MKULTRA boxes. The CIA is declassifying them. Do not become excited. They may concern a forgery program housed under MKULTRA. A forgery program. Housed under the mind-control program. Found in newly discovered boxes. At Langley. There are sentences that make one want to chew through the table leg and sleep in the ditch. We have now reached the stage where “good news, the new mind-control files are only about forgery” counts as institutional transparency.

The respectable classes will tell you this is all old history. But the question is not only what happened then. Stephen Kinzer asked the obvious modern question, which is why one should assume the appetite disappeared. If men in the 1950s and 1960s were willing to dose the unwitting, hypnotise the vulnerable, bury the documents, mislead Congress, and retire into poetry, what exactly do we imagine their successors would do with artificial intelligence, surveillance, social media, behavioural science, biometric tracking, neuroscience, algorithmic nudging, and a population trained to carry its own glowing confessional booth in its pocket?

The sane citizen is not the one who trusts the burning barrel. The sane citizen is not the one who hears “national security” and rolls over like a medicated spaniel. The sane citizen is the one who notices that the state has a long, documented habit of doing insane things, calling them necessary, hiding the proof, insulting the suspicious, and then admitting just enough, long after the fact, to make everyone tired.

Exhaustion is part of the cover-up. They do not need you to believe them forever. They only need you to be too busy, too broke, too surveilled, too distracted, too embarrassed, too algorithmically massaged, too spiritually anaesthetised, and too sick of being called a crank to keep asking where the bodies are.

A rabbit has advantages here. I am already a prey animal. I assume the field is lying until proven otherwise. When a large institution tells me there is no danger, I look for the hole under the fence. And the hole under this fence is large enough to drive a psychiatric safe house through.

So, spare us the little lectures about misinformation. Spare us the tremulous editorials about declining faith in institutions. Spare us the anxious panels in which the same species of person who would have filed MKULTRA under “complex Cold War research environment” now explains that ordinary citizens must stop noticing patterns. We noticed the pattern. The next time some polished little regime mammal says “conspiracy theory,” ask him which kind. The false kind? Or the kind waiting in a misfiled box?

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