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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
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Fun flamingo fact: They gather in massive colonies called a "flamboyance," which can range from dozens to hundreds of thousands of birds. I love flamingos.

And oh yay, Trump just announced he's gonna bring America's top highschool athletes together to compete in Hunger Game like Bread and Circuses. Hope there's flamingos there.

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