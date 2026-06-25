I regret to inform you that the flamingos have entered the chat.

This is terrible news for the international development community, by which I mean extremely rich people who arrive by yacht, point at a coastline, and say, “Nobody is using that,” while standing in front of several thousand locals, a national park, a wetland, a flock of protected birds, three fishermen, and a man named Ardian who has been using that exact patch of coast since 1978.

According to the official story, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were cruising near Albania on a yacht owned by Nat Rothschild when they came upon Sazan Island. “Discovered” is the word you use if you are rich enough to confuse eyesight with ownership.

I myself discovered the vegetable garden this morning.

It turns out the farmer had been labouring under the primitive impression that it already existed. This is exactly the sort of small-minded thinking that prevents prosperity. Luckily, I am preparing a visionary mixed-use destination concept called Carrot Bay, consisting of twelve wellness burrows, a reflective turnip pool, a seed-to-table hay experience, and a concierge shovel.

The locals will be permitted to remain in the region as ambience.

That, as far as I can tell, is the business model of the Hunger Games Class.

They do not invade anymore. That would look vulgar. They discover. They partner. They invest. They protect. They “unlock value.” They produce a PDF showing glass cubes nestled sensitively among things they intend to flatten. They explain that the beach will still be accessible to the public, provided the public can afford the beverage minimum, the wristband, the security gate, the marina approach fee, and the emotional humiliation of being allowed to look at its own coastline through a hedge.

Then the flamingos show up.

Nobody invited the flamingos to the stakeholder meeting. Nobody asked them to submit concerns during the consultation window. Nobody gave them a lanyard. And yet there they are, standing on one leg in the lagoon like pink magistrates, quietly judging everyone involved.

This is why birds are so dangerous. They have no respect for process.

The Albanian protesters have now adopted the flamingo as a symbol, which is perfect because the flamingo is both ridiculous and dignified, like a revolution in ballet slippers carrying a brick. It says: yes, we are pink. Yes, we look like lawn ornaments designed by Salvador Dalí. No, you may not turn our wetland into a billionaire’s apology for having too much money.

Naturally, the government is shocked.

“How could anyone object?” asks the ruling class, while standing beside a scale model in which the entire public coast has been transformed into a place where women named Sloan can heal from burnout by drinking cucumber water beside a former military bunker.

This is not corruption, you understand. This is development.

Corruption is when a poor man puts a twenty in an envelope because the permit office has trained him like a dog.

Development is when a rich man arrives with lawyers, consultants, diplomatic connections, foundation language, and a rendering of a sunset so expensive it appears to have been privately educated.

The Hunger Games Class knows the difference.

If a villager builds a shed, he is destroying the environment.

If an investor builds a luxury resort, he is creating sustainable coastal regeneration.

If a farmer drains a ditch, he is committing an ecological crime.

If a consortium rearranges a wetland into boutique hospitality zones, that is climate-resilient placemaking.

If a fisherman parks a van near the water, the state must act.

If a yacht the size of a dental school parks offshore and disgorges destiny in linen trousers, the state must facilitate.

This is the magic. The law is not absent. The law is extremely present. It is just facing the other direction.

And so Albania gets the same lecture every small country receives when the global Hunger Games Class develops an interest in its beaches. Be sensible. Be modern. Be grateful. Do you want jobs or not? Do you want investment or not? Do you want the world to see you as open for business?

Open for business is one of those phrases that sounds cheerful until you realise it means the till is open, the back door is open, the safe is open, the coastline is open, the courts are open, the ministers are open, and if you complain, a man from a consulting firm will explain that you are harming investor confidence.

Investor confidence is very fragile.

It can survive coups, sweatshops, offshore accounts, mass censorship, tax havens, shell companies, child labour supply chains, and private jets flying to climate conferences.

But one Albanian grandmother with a homemade sign can kill it stone dead.

That is why she must be handled carefully.

First, call her misinformed.

Then call her emotional.

Then say foreign forces are manipulating her.

Then say the protest is actually bad for democracy.

Then say the project has passed every legal requirement, because the people writing the legal requirements were seated around the same mahogany table as the people passing them.

Then, if she keeps shouting, discover that she is far-right, far-left, nationalist, communist, Russian-backed, American-backed, anti-European, anti-progress, anti-tourism, anti-bird, and probably funded by someone sinister who owns a printer.

The Hunger Games Class has a very simple rule: nobody objects to being eaten unless they are working for a rival diner.

This is where the flamingo becomes intolerable.

You cannot easily accuse a flamingo of being a Kremlin asset. You can try. Give Brussels enough grant money and someone will produce a report called “Wetland Disinformation and Avian Populism in the Western Balkans.” But the bird will still be standing there, preposterously pink, refusing to sign the non-disparagement clause.

The flamingo does not care about strategic investment status.

The flamingo does not care about a five-star wellness destination.

The flamingo does not care that Ivanka was captivated.

I too am often captivated. Usually by a cabbage. This does not give me development rights over the farm.

There is something wonderfully ancient about this scene. A ruler. A foreign money class. A beautiful piece of land. A public told that the arrangement has already been decided. Then the people look up from their coffees and say, actually, no.

And because modern politics is so stupid, the banner under which this happens is not a fist, a hammer, a torch, or a red flag.

It is a flamingo.

Good.

Let the age have the symbol it deserves.

A bird with knees like a parliamentary inquiry. A bird dressed for Miami but willing to die in the Balkans. A bird that looks as if it was assembled by a committee of children and surrealists. A bird that survives by filtering muck, which makes it the only creature in the story with relevant professional experience.

The protesters understand something the Hunger Games Class never does. A country is not an amenity. A coastline is not a vibe. A wetland is not vacant because no one has yet placed a branded spa on it. An island is not waiting for the first person in sunglasses to see it from the deck of a yacht.

People live there. Birds breed there. Histories rot there. Soldiers once guarded it. Fishermen know its moods. Children grow up with it in the background. Old men point at it when explaining things nobody wrote down. You cannot put all that in a prospectus, so the prospectus calls it underutilised.

Underutilised is a magnificent word. It means the wrong people are enjoying something.

A public beach is underutilised because no one is charging $900 a night to sleep near it.

A forest is underutilised because no one has placed an eco-luxury pod in it.

A village is underutilised because people still live there without offering curated authenticity packages.

A lagoon is underutilised because flamingos are standing in it for free.

The Hunger Games Class cannot bear unmonetized beauty. It makes them itch. They see a shoreline and immediately develop a medical need to improve it with brushed concrete, keycard access, and a chef who describes soup as an intervention.

Then, when the people object, they are told they do not understand economics.

They understand economics perfectly.

They understand that when the oligarchs say jobs, they mean service jobs.

They understand that when politicians say partnership, they mean someone else gets the land and the public gets a flag ceremony.

They understand that when consultants say sustainable, they mean the invoice can reproduce indefinitely.

They understand that when rich foreigners discover a place, locals should check whether their own government has already discovered a way to sell it.

The Albanian protesters are not merely defending flamingos. They are defending the right of a country to remain something other than a tray passed around a private dining room.

That is why the story has teeth.

The island is real. The yacht is real. The money is real. The anger is real. The flamingos, absurdly, are real. And the Hunger Games Class, having spent decades mistaking the world for a collection of VIP zones, has finally run into a bird too ridiculous to be intimidated.

I support the flamingos.

This is not a formal endorsement. My legal team, consisting of a vole and a damp envelope, has asked me to clarify that I am not calling for unrest, disorder, or the improper handling of oligarchs. I am simply saying that if a protected wetland rises up against the global concierge class, history should have the courtesy to film it in landscape mode.

There are moments when civilisation depends on serious men in suits.

This is not one of them.

This is a moment for pink birds, angry Albanians, and every person who has watched the Hunger Games Class float past ordinary life, point at something beloved, and say, “We can make this exclusive.”

No, you can’t.

The flamingos were here first.

So were the Albanians.

And somewhere offshore, one hopes, a yacht has gone very quiet.

Editor’s note: Something tells me T.W. is on to something. The people appear to be developing revolutionary tendencies against Ivanka, Jared, and the wider Hunger Games Class, which is terribly unfair, because how were they supposed to know that countries were inhabited before the yacht arrived?

By the way, have they started work on the Gaza resorts yet, or is there still some light clear-up to finish first? Presumably the brochure is already at the printer. “Ocean views. Historic rubble. Locals temporarily relocated for your comfort.”

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