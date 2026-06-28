Section 1. Purpose and Policy. Executive Order 14212 of February 13, 2025 (Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission) established the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, with an initial mission to address the childhood chronic disease crisis, and directed the involved executive departments and agencies to work with farmers to ensure that United States food is the healthiest, most abundant, and most affordable in the world. American farmers and ranchers are essential partners in achieving the MAHA agenda, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have already made a historic investment of over $1 billion in accelerating farm modernization and long‑term food supply security. American farmers and ranchers have always prioritized care of their land and are increasingly interested in adopting innovative conservation farming practices like regenerative agriculture. These practices strengthen soil health, lower input costs, improve chemical efficiency to reduce overall use, improve farm profitability, maintain yields, increase market value, expand access to new markets, and strengthen rural economies. My Administration is committed to further actions that support farmers and ranchers as they seek to adopt these practices. Therefore, it is the policy of the United States to promote continued advances in precision agriculture technologies; significantly increase Federal investment in regenerative agriculture practices, research, and education; and spur private-sector innovation in farm modernization by reducing red tape and strengthening public-private partnerships. These actions empower American farmers and ranchers with the additional mechanisms to ensure a healthy, abundant, and affordable food supply for the American people. Sec. 2. Ensuring Access to Modern Products and Practices and Accurate Labeling. (a) The Administrator of the EPA (Administrator) shall prioritize registration actions related to substances that can be used as alternatives to older active ingredients; provided, that the Administrator shall undertake all registration actions, including human health and ecological risk assessments, as expeditiously as possible as required by statute. (b) The Administrator shall, consistent with existing statute and regulations, review all available data for registered pre-harvest desiccation uses and ensure alignment with all applicable safety and environmental standards, including accurate labeling of chemical products. (c) The Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of HHS, and the Administrator shall expedite development of a research and evaluation framework for cumulative exposure across chemical classes that are regulated by statute in the food supply. This research shall focus on using and developing New Approach Methodologies to promote scientific understanding of human health and environmental risks of chemical contaminants in the food supply, and addressing these risks for greater food security and safety. Nothing in this paragraph shall be construed to direct the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of HHS, or the Administrator to take any regulatory action beyond current statutory requirements. (d) The Secretary of HHS, in consultation with the USDA Office of Pest Management Policy and EPA Office of Pesticide Programs, shall issue a grand prize challenge from the National Institutes of Health for researchers to identify creative solutions for evaluating the exposure, diagnosis, and treatments of cumulative chemical exposures on individual health. The Secretary of HHS shall, through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, also prioritize research to identify new, innovative, and cost-effective technologies that reduce reliance on conventional chemical crop protection tools in order to reduce risks to human health. Sec. 3. Promoting Regenerative Agriculture Practices and Enhancing Farmer Prosperity. (a) The Secretary of Agriculture shall maximize the funding of the current Regenerative Pilot Program and evaluate ways to expand the reach of the program, including by sharing the results of the program with a broad audience of stakeholders. This expansion shall include using existing authorities to create public-private partnerships that can bring new capacity to producers interested in adopting regenerative practices.

I am reluctant to praise any government document, because government documents are where plain things go to die in acronyms. You begin with soil, rain, seed, manure, worms, grass, frost, hooves, rot, sunlight, and the mysterious fact that old farmers can smell weather through a wall. Twenty pages later someone has created an interagency framework, a pilot evaluation matrix, three listening sessions, and a stakeholder map featuring no worms.

Still.

This one appears to be facing in the right direction.

As a rabbit who lives close enough to nature to have been personally menaced by it, I am pleased to see an administration remember that food comes from land, not from a compliance dashboard. Soil is not a decorative substrate for extracting commodities until the last microbe dies and the farmer is told to download a resilience app. Soil is alive. It holds water, grows roots, feeds animals, absorbs manure, hides beetles, annoys bureaucrats by existing before regulations, and occasionally produces a carrot of such theological force that I have to sit down.

Regenerative agriculture, at its least stupid, means paying attention to that.

It means cover crops instead of naked dirt. Grazing patterns that do not turn a field into a pool table. No chemical rituals performed because the salesman had a glossy brochure and your banker had a pulse. It means remembering that a farm is not a factory with weather damage. It is an ecosystem with invoices.

The encouraging thing here is that farmers are not being treated as enemies of health. This is rare. Usually, when government discovers nature, it immediately dispatches a deputy assistant clipboard to stand between the farmer and his own gate explaining that the land would be healthier if everyone stopped farming it and bought lentils from a protected wetland consultancy in Portland.

This order, at least on paper, seems to grasp something important: if you want healthier food, healthier children, healthier soil, and fewer chemical dependencies, you do not begin by bankrupting the people who grow the food. You give them tools. You reduce nonsense. You fund research that might actually help. You ask whether spraying, drying, coating, stripping, preserving, processing, fortifying, stabilising, colouring, emulsifying, and shelf-life-extending every edible object has had some effect on the small humans now entering school with the metabolic profile of a retired raccoon.

The pre-harvest desiccation review is especially interesting. I say this as someone who eats directly off the ground and therefore has unusually intimate views on residues. When the crop is nearly ready and someone sprays it to dry it down for harvest, perhaps the question “Where does that end up?” is not the ravings of a fringe lunatic but the minimum standard for a civilisation that still intends to have kidneys.

Of course, caution is required. “Regenerative” is already in danger of becoming one of those words that begins in a field and ends on a yoghurt tub. The consultants are circling. Somewhere, at this very moment, a man with spotless boots is preparing a PowerPoint on “soil-positive transformation pathways” while billing a rancher six thousand dollars to rediscover manure.

Do not let them have it.

The people who should shape this are the people with cracked hands, busted equipment, wet socks, frost anxiety, feed bills, seed catalogues, and dogs that understand more about the land than half the federal payroll. Farmers know when a policy is real because it either helps them do the work or it produces another form to explain why the work has not been done according to the emotional needs of the form.

So yes, I welcome this. Suspiciously. From a safe distance. With one eye on the language and one paw on the emergency carrot.

If this becomes actual support for farmers who want healthier soil, lower inputs, better food, stronger rural economies, and fewer chemical shortcuts, then good. Very good. Astonishingly good, given the source.

If it becomes another grant-fed fog machine for people who say “food systems” because they have never pulled a lamb out of a cold field at three in the morning, then I reserve the right to return under the shed and begin chewing through cables.

But for now, I will say it plainly.

A government has noticed the soil.

This may be an accident.

Let us encourage it before someone in a lanyard fixes the mistake.

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