The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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Andy
6h

“‘Regenerative’ is already in danger of becoming one of those words that begins in a field and ends on a yoghurt tub.”

That’s the core issue. Like “free range” chickens that have a tiny door to the outside that they never use, or “post-harvest” pesticide spraying on “organic” apples.

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