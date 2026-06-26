Editor’s note: After parents erupted on social media, which is precisely why social media must never be left entirely in the hands of people who say “misinformation” when they mean “the public noticed,” Newfoundland and Labrador has decided not to go full woke communist just yet. The parent-child bond has been granted a temporary stay of execution while the policy basement returns to its natural habitat and looks for a more boring phrase than “access denied.”

Amid a heated backlash, Newfoundland’s premier says he is moving to reverse a policy that denied parents access to their children’s medical records as part of the rollout of a new medical health information system. “I want to be categorical: Parents are the primary protectors of their children. Our government believes that parents or guardians should always have the right to access their children’s healthcare information.” According to an informal, non-scientific poll by VOCM, a local radio station and news site, the overwhelming majority (90 per cent) of respondents opposed the new policy for children’s health records.

I have reviewed the file and would like to congratulate Newfoundland and Labrador on its brief experiment in soft Bolshevism with a login screen. For several minutes, the province appeared ready to announce that a twelve-year-old could be lifted gently from the ancient tyranny of family life and placed under the kindly fluorescent wing of the Junior People’s Health Collective, where parents become legacy caregivers, love becomes an access request, and the clinic door bears a sign reading: NO MOTHERS, FATHERS, OR OTHER PRE-REVOLUTIONARY ATTACHMENTS BEYOND THIS POINT WITHOUT YOUTH CONSENT. This surprised many parents, who had foolishly assumed that the person cleaning vomit out of the bedsheets at 2:14 a.m. retained some operational interest in the child’s health.

Marx and Engels looked at the family and did not see holy ground. They saw property, inheritance, class reproduction, domestic labour, patriarchy, private education, and old loyalties. The family was a rival government. The early Bolsheviks took the hint and began smashing the old household with the usual utopian confidence of people who have never had to get three children into boots before 8 a.m. Later regimes learned to be less openly ridiculous. The state discovered, after considerable misery, that a baby cannot be raised by a slogan, a committee, and a wet nurse named Historical Necessity. They did not abolish the family. They recruited it, informed on it, reeducated it, bypassed it, and taught children that loyalty to the party outranked loyalty to the home. Mao’s China sent children into ideological war against parents and anyone else guilty of standing between the Party and the New Man. Different uniforms. Same itch. The family creates loyalties the state cannot fully supervise. A father may say no. A mother may notice. A grandmother may ask why the prescription changed. An uncle may drive through snow because the child sounded wrong on the phone. You cannot centrally plan that. You cannot fully manage love.

The modern Canadian version does not wear a Mao jacket. It does not call your child a comrade, usually. It calls him a rights-bearing youth, mature enough for life-altering decisions about pills, injections, surgery, and medical secrecy, but too immature for YouTube until the state decides his brain has ripened sufficiently for memes.

Parents are messy. They remember things. They ask why. They object. They show up angry. They use the wrong language. They bring history into the room. They love the child in ways the system cannot code. So the machine invents a cleaner relationship: child, state provider, record, access denied.

The child is not a state asset. The parent is not a guest user. And if your twelve-year-old still needs to be told that socks go on before boots, perhaps the medical system can survive another few years of letting his mother know what pills he has been prescribed.

Editor’s note: T.W. Burrows supports youth autonomy in age-appropriate fields, including suspicious sandwich construction, deciding whether ketchup is a vegetable, and deciding whether a bedroom chair is furniture or a long-term textile storage facility. He does not support the theory that the state becomes the senior adult in a child’s life because someone found a dropdown menu.

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