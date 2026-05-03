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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
2h

Oh. I just stumbled across this. But I'm sure they have it all under control.

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/ai-has-no-moral-compass-industry?utm_source=%2Finbox&utm_medium=reader2&utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
2h

I watched I Robot last night. Why do I think this is going to be worse? Much worse...

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