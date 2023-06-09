Zuckerberg: "In retrospect...it was debatable or true. That stuff is really tough, right? It really undermines trust."

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchZuckerberg: "In retrospect...it was debatable or true. That stuff is really tough, right? It really undermines trust."Too Late, Zuckerberg; You Showed Your True Colours as Part of the Censorship-Industrial-Complex (And That Cost Lives).The Random ArchivistJun 09, 2023∙ Paid1041ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist