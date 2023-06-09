The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random Archivist

Zuckerberg: "In retrospect...it was debatable or true. That stuff is really tough, right? It really undermines trust."

Too Late, Zuckerberg; You Showed Your True Colours as Part of the Censorship-Industrial-Complex (And That Cost Lives).
The Random Archivist's avatar
The Random Archivist
Jun 09, 2023
∙ Paid

The full video is for paid subscribers

© 2026 The Random Archivist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture