This is not about Zionist claims to the “Holy Land”, the atrocities of October 7, the thousands of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces, or the Islamist terrorists who use civilians as human shields while calling for the extermination of Jews.

This is about England.

More precisely, it is about an Englishman standing in the doorway of his own home, being lectured by a British police officer about what he may say in his own country.

This brief encounter, filmed a couple of years ago, has been playing on my mind for some time. The more I think about it, the more chilling it becomes. In these few minutes, on an ordinary English doorstep, I see something profoundly disturbing about what has happened to England.

Britain’s political elite and the wider professional-managerial class have achieved what empires, invaders, reformers, revolutionaries and German bombers all failed to accomplish. They have persuaded the Englishman that even his own front doorstep is a morally supervised public interface, upon which he may stand only after accepting the state’s terms and conditions.

Or at least, that is what they think they have achieved.

There he is: a man at the entrance to his home, shouting at a passing pro-Palestinian march, saying with some painful agitation and a degree of repetition, “You’re not in Palestine, you’re in England!”

This, naturally, is a very dangerous thing to say in England.

The man is, after all, in England. The march is also in England. The houses are in England. The pavement is in England. The police officer is in England. They haven’t changed the country’s name. Yet.

The argument soon becomes a dispute over who is entitled to protest and who is expected to keep quiet.

Fortunately, the modern British state has developed highly trained officers for precisely this sort of emergency. She appears at the gate like an NHS pamphlet made flesh, faintly irritated that a native Englishman, an administrative category the state would rather not acknowledge, has begun experiencing unsanctioned emotions.

The man, perhaps labouring under the obsolete assumption that his home is the place where he enjoys the greatest freedom, continues to object to the procession outside.

He also calls the marchers racists, repeatedly, which the officer informs him they are not.

Apparently, the British police have acquired the ability to establish the moral character of an entire procession simply by looking at it. Whether this remarkable new capability forms part of basic training or requires an advanced certificate in Community Cohesion remains unclear.

Then the encounter becomes almost theological.

He says: “You’re in England.”

She replies: “That’s their country as well.”

An extraordinary intervention. No one had asked for a lecture on metaphysical co-ownership. The man had not demanded to inspect passports, revoke citizenships, or personally conduct a deportation from the recycling bins. He had merely made the sort of statement once considered obvious in England: that one is, in fact, in England.

But under the new constitutional settlement, this must never be allowed to remain a geographical observation. It must be elevated immediately into a moral accusation against the speaker.

England, you see, has become a test. The Englishman must demonstrate that he understands the conditions of his continued residence. He must accommodate, share, defer, apologise, and above all accept correction from those professionally qualified to explain his country to him.

So the officer interprets the nation for him.

He speaks the language of the street, with all its bluntness, repetition, bad temper and occasional obscenities. She speaks the language of conflict management, with the serene confidence of someone whose opinions have been professionally accredited.

They scarcely understand one another. The important difference is that only one of them has the power to make the other shut up. In the short term.

And because modern England prides itself on efficiency, she does not stop there. She adds the line that ought to be carved over the entrance to every police station, council office, university diversity hub, and Home Office waiting room in the kingdom:

“You’re not going to win this, mate.”

There it is. The entire regime in one sentence.

She could have explained which law he was in danger of breaking, or why his behaviour presented an immediate danger.

The matter has apparently been decided.

This is management. The people who are supposed to serve you have decided they are entitled to control you.

G. K. Chesterton recognised these creatures more than a century ago. He called them the new unhappy lords, men who had dispensed with swords and learned to fight by shuffling papers.

Their descendants have considerably improved the machinery. A paper is shuffled in Whitehall, a policy is drafted, a training module is completed, and eventually a woman in a fluorescent jacket appears in an Englishman’s hallway to explain that he is not going to win.

A citizen has expressed an opinion, and unfortunately it is his own.

The process began many years ago, when the political class decided that England was an administrative zone, the English a population to be therapeutically managed, and any residual attachment to nation, ancestry, continuity or cultural ownership a faintly embarrassing pathology.

Successive governments encouraged mass immigration, congratulated themselves on multicultural harmony, and established an enormous administrative apparatus to manage the resulting tensions. When those tensions became impossible to ignore, further resources were allocated to educating the public about the dangers of noticing them.

What a marvellous civilisation.

A man watches a procession pass his home, carrying the flags of a distant conflict, shouting slogans about a war thousands of miles away, and bringing its fury into his street. When he shouts back that this is England, the police turn their attention to this alleged troublemaker, whose only empire extends to the dimensions of his rented hallway.

The march continues. The flags wave. The shouting carries on down the street.

Meanwhile, his dissent requires professional supervision.

His anger is particularly troublesome because nobody has authorised it. He has no NGO, no grant, no community liaison officer and no diversity consultant prepared to explain why his feelings matter. His grievance has never been entered into a spreadsheet. Nobody has shuffled the appropriate papers.

He is simply an Englishman shouting from his own doorway.

An administrative nightmare.

So he is given the modern English message in its final perfected form:

You may pay the rent. You may stand at the door. You may even film the exchange. But you may not imagine, even for a second, that England belongs to you in any meaningful sense that could outrank a police lecture.

And if that discovery stings, if it feels like humiliation, if it leaves the Englishman with the peculiar sensation that he has become an unwelcome inhabitant of his own country, then he should remember that this too is part of the new national journey.

England is now a country where everyone is encouraged to feel at home, except those for whom England is actually home. The people who cannot spend six weeks every summer visiting their real homeland because, inconveniently, they are already in it.

These unfortunate souls must learn that they are merely guests in their own country, and that the terms of their hospitality are subject to revision by a woman in a fluorescent jacket.

And all of this will be done for his own good, naturally.

The new lords are terribly concerned about his welfare. They will protect him from hatred, division, conflict, and, if necessary, the dangerous misconception that his own home belongs to him.

It is administered with that peculiar combination of compassion and contempt which Chesterton called loveless pity.

By evening, the people who drafted the policies will have shut their office doors, congratulated one another on another successful day of community engagement, and gone home.

The Englishman will still be standing in his hallway, wondering what the hell just happened.

After all, “you’re not going to win this, mate.”

The great mistake behind that confident little prediction is to confuse the Englishman’s long patience with his willingness to surrender something he cannot always put into words: his sense of who he is and where he belongs.

History offers some exceedingly unpleasant examples of what happens to rulers who make that mistake.

They have given us into the hand of new unhappy lords,

Lords without anger or honour, who dare not carry their swords.

They fight by shuffling papers; they have bright dead alien eyes;

They look at our labour and laughter as a tired man looks at flies.

And the load of their loveless pity is worse than the ancient wrongs,

Their doors are shut in the evening; and they know no songs.

We hear men speaking for us of new laws strong and sweet,

Yet is there no man speaketh as we speak in the street.

It may be we shall rise the last as Frenchmen rose the first,

Our wrath come after Russia’s wrath and our wrath be the worst.

It may be we are meant to mark with our riot and our rest

God’s scorn for all men governing. It may be beer is best.

But we are the people of England; and we have not spoken yet.

Smile at us, pay us, pass us. But do not quite forget.

From The Secret People (1907), by G. K. Chesterton.

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