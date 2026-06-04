There are days when the surface world produces a sentence so pure, so deranged, so perfectly polished by empire, bribery, theology, lobby money, and bad cable-news lighting, that even a rabbit must sit down beside his emergency turnip and stare into the wall.

US President Donald Trump reportedly fumed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Monday call, calling the premier “fucking crazy” and telling him that everyone “hates Israel” as he demanded Israel agree to a ceasefire with the Hezbollah terror group. Axios’s Barak Ravid cited a US official who summarized Trump’s message to Netanyahu as follows: “You’re fucking crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.” A second source briefed on the call told the outlet that the US president was “pissed” at the prime minister over his ostensible plans for major strikes at Hezbollah targets in Beirut, and at one point yelled at Netanyahu: “What the fuck are you doing?” Two of the sources also said Trump accused Netanyahu of ingratitude during the call on the escalation in fighting in Lebanon, a conversation that Axios described as “expletive-laden.”

“You’re fucking crazy.”

There it is.

Just the big orange casino oracle, finally saying aloud what half the planet has been screaming into couch cushions for years.

“You’re fucking crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Close.

Not everybody.

One must be precise.

There remains, scattered across the American interior, a vast population of Christian Zionists whose brains were apparently replaced at birth with laminated Scofield Bible footnotes and a tiny smoke alarm that only goes off when someone suggests the Book of Revelation may not be a zoning document for the Middle East. These are people for whom the modern State of Israel, founded in the twentieth century through politics, war, intelligence operations, lobbying, land transfers, terrorism, and diplomatic force, has been mentally welded onto ancient Biblical Israel until no distinction remains. Abraham, Moses, Herzl, Balfour, Netanyahu, and Mike Huckabee all stand in the same prophetic queue, waiting for the sky to open while Lockheed Martin invoices the Kingdom of Heaven.

Israel could set the Mediterranean on fire, and these people would walk out onto the lawn in church shoes and say, “Well, Marlene, I think this means the Rapture is Thursday.”

A mushroom cloud over Beirut? A sign.

A crater where Damascus used to be? Prophecy fulfilled.

A nuclear exchange caused by a cornered politician and an apocalyptic lobby class? Best get the casserole ready. Jesus may be early.

This is the difficulty with running an empire through prophecy hobbyists and donors. Eventually, the mad king in the bunker starts to believe he is not merely protected by Washington, but metaphysically entitled to protection. Then one day even Trump, who has spent years polishing the golden calf and passing the donation plate, looks at the situation and says, “What the fuck are you doing?”

A fair question.

Also about seventy-eight years late.

The fun part, of course, is that Trump will now return the Adelson money, apologize to the world, dismantle the lobby architecture, admit that foreign policy cannot be held hostage by a small nuclear-armed ethnostate with a permanent victimhood exemption, and tell Israel to defend itself without using the United States as a bank, shield, aircraft carrier, legal department, trauma counselor, and human resources office.

I apologise. I had a little too much clover this morning.

No American president can do that.

The machine does not permit it.

For decades, Israel has operated less like an ally than a man standing in the basement with a blowtorch beside the gas line, calmly explaining that everyone in the house should keep sending him money because he is very concerned about safety. This is the famous Samson Option, the geopolitical equivalent of, “If I go down, the neighbourhood goes with me.”

And then, as if summoned by the Ministry of Subtlety, along comes Jonathan Pollard.

Pollard, for readers fortunate enough not to have had his name nesting in their frontal lobe, is the former American intelligence analyst convicted of spying for Israel, and the pardoned by Trump. He is now in Israel, where the normal laws of moral gravity have been suspended and a man once imprisoned for passing American secrets to a foreign state can appear in public life as a sort of nuclear uncle, sitting in the corner saying the quiet part through a megaphone.

Jonathan Pollard: ... He said, “No, let me bring you back to October 1973, during the Yom Kippur War, when Henry Kissinger instituted an arms embargo against us.” He—he stopped the aerial resupply of our army at that point to extract diplomatic concessions from us. And what happened? What happened was an A-4 Skyhawk was parked at Tel Nof airbase with some interesting weapons under its wings, and we told the Americans, “Take your eye in the sky and take a good look at the airplane that’s on that runway.” And the next day, the airlift started. So, the guy that I was talking to...

Maayan Hoffman: Which airlift?

Jonathan Pollard: To—to Israel. The arms airlift.

Maayan Hoffman: So, in other words, we threatened their—we threatened to use unconventional weapons, I’ll leave it at that.

Jonathan Pollard: And so he said, “Is this what you want us to threaten now?” I said, “Absolutely, except this time I want us to go forward with it if necessary. If they think we’re bluffing, we go forward with it.” Look, in terms—

Maayan Hoffman: Wait, some people might look at this and hear you saying these things and say, “He’s a dangerous dude, you know? He—he—he could, you know, blow up the entire Middle East.”

Jonathan Pollard: Well, I guess people really haven’t been keeping their eyes open since October 7th because the whole Middle East has blown up. And as far as I’m concerned, when we are faced with an existential threat, we have the right to use any and all weapons at our disposal to eliminate that existential threat. Look, a lot of people don’t know anything about—academically speaking, nuclear weapons at all. What they are, how they could be used responsibly. And I’m—I’m tired of using euphemisms. I’m tired of saying, “Well, we have something, you know, in the basement, but we won’t be the first to introduce nuclear weapons in the Middle East.” It’s enough already.

He is tired. Tired of saying Israel has “something in the basement.” Tired of pretending.

There is something almost touching about it, if by touching one means “makes the whiskers stiffen and the paws reach instinctively for iodine tablets.” Here is an elderly man with no fear of consequences, convinced the state he worships faces an existential threat, insisting that any and all weapons may be used to remove that threat.

This is what ideology does when nobody tells it no.

It begins as a homeland.

Then it becomes a strategic asset.

Then it becomes a moral exception.

Then it becomes a sacred entitlement.

Then one morning you wake up, and a convicted spy is explaining how nuclear weapons can be used responsibly while American taxpayers are asked to keep funding the arrangement for democracy.

Democracy, in this context, means the people get to choose between two candidates who disagree bitterly over whether to give Israel everything it wants immediately or after a short commemorative pause for domestic audiences.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu behaves as all blackmail artists eventually behave. The more he is rescued, the more rescue becomes his baseline expectation. Trump says, “I’m saving your ass,” and this is true. But it is also the confession of a man who has spent years voluntarily standing under the falling safe, then complaining about the dents.

What did he think would happen?

You cannot build a foreign policy around appeasing an apocalyptic security state, feeding its wars, shielding its leaders, criminalising criticism, punishing students, laundering tens of thousands of children’s deaths through press releases, and then act surprised when the same state says, “Excellent, now hold my coat while I escalate again.”

This is not an alliance.

It is hostage care.

The client has become the warden.

And the warden has a nuclear basement.

But beware. Ask the wrong question and you are hateful.

Notice the wrong pattern and you are dangerous.

Point at the basement and you are the problem.

This is how the spell works. It does not need to persuade everyone. It only needs to frighten enough editors, donors, politicians, academics, pastors, producers, and career climbers into pretending they cannot see the gasoline.

But Trump saw it, at least for one vulgar minute.

That is the comic miracle here. The man who helped feed the beast noticed the beast had teeth. The man who moved embassies, courted donors, wrapped himself in transactional philo-Zionism, and treated geopolitics like a licensing deal suddenly found himself shouting into the phone, “What the fuck are you doing?”

Sir, with respect from the lower mammals: exactly what the system trained him to do.

Netanyahu is not malfunctioning. He is the product working as designed.

Pollard is not an aberration. He is the basement speaking.

The Christian Zionists are not confused bystanders. They are the choir in the launch room.

And America is not an innocent mediator. America is the exhausted parent whose adult son has stolen the car, driven through three houses, and called from a flaming intersection to say he needs more gas money because this is a very dangerous neighbourhood.

So here we are.

The world watches a nuclear-armed state escalate across borders, a convicted traitor deliver a seminar on responsible nuclear use, prophecy addicts mistake geopolitics for end-times dinner theatre, and the American president, after years of indulgence, finally discovers that “special relationship” may be diplomatic shorthand for “thermonuclear support animal with donor protection.”

In another timeline, perhaps Scofield, Herzl, and Balfour never happened. Perhaps the footnotes stayed footnotes. Perhaps no empire decided to outsource its conscience to a warped theological land claim with an air force. Perhaps the twentieth century took a different tunnel and emerged somewhere less stupid.

Did humanity survive there?

Hard to say.

But from this burrow, watching the current timeline chew on electrical wires beside the propane tank, I confess a professional curiosity.

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