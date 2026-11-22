This is not a parody. This is an actual Canadian police press conference, complete with a bilingual moderator, an executive director, a scheduled photo opportunity and a collection of life-sized, AI-generated fugitives standing around blinking like contestants on a particularly dystopian game show.

On November 19, Canada witnessed another triumph of institutional innovation.

At Toronto Police College, the Bolo Program unveiled its latest list of the country’s 25 most wanted fugitives. There was just one problem. None of the criminals had turned up. Fortunately, someone had anticipated this.

Using artificial intelligence, the organisers had created life-sized digital versions of all 25 fugitives. These were projected onto enormous screens, where they stood blinking, shifting their weight, folding their arms and generally looking like people who had been ordered to attend a mandatory workplace seminar.

The suspects looked remarkably lifelike, although presumably nobody had asked the actual fugitives whether they were satisfied with their virtual performances. There were no reports of complaints from the criminal community about unauthorised use of their likenesses.

The event was an enormous success.

Welcome to the Matrix.

Welcome to YOLO BOLO.