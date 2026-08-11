Editor’s note: A brief content warning before you watch the following short clip: the video contains the voice and face of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Readers with a low tolerance for vocal fry, narcissism, psychopathy, political rebranding or retrospective admissions that the last ideological software release was “crazy” may wish to proceed with caution.

Which naturally raises the question of which parts she now considers crazy, whether crazy is actually a defect in her world, and what fresh horrors may be waiting for us in Woke 2.0, now that the possibility of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becoming leader of the free world has somehow graduated from internet joke to plausible Democratic primary outcome. At this point, I wouldn’t put anything past the aliens running the Matrix. They do seem to enjoy taking the piss.

We asked T.W. Burrows for comment.

He had questions.

From T.W.:

Which bits were crazy, Alexandria? I have files. Was abolishing the police crazy? Abolishing prisons? Was cancelling Thanksgiving crazy, or merely an early seasonal feature that failed user testing? Was “defund the police” crazy? Was the sudden discovery that biological sex had become a subject requiring seventeen university departments and a flowchart crazy? Were male prisoners being housed with women crazy? Were males in women’s sport crazy? Were racial affinity groups crazy? Was informing white employees that they needed to interrogate their whiteness crazy? Was “silence is violence” crazy? Was tearing down statues crazy? Was renaming buildings because a man born while people were still suspicious of potatoes had failed to anticipate the opinions of a 24-year-old diversity officer in Seattle crazy? Was putting pronouns in email signatures compulsory in spirit but entirely voluntary in the sense that Human Resources merely became interested if you declined? I need boundaries here. “Woke 1 was crazy” covers an enormous amount of territory. It is rather like the captain of the Titanic returning to Southampton alone and reporting that Version 1 had some moisture issues.

I would also like clarification on the climate apocalypse timer. In 2019, AOC announced that “the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” We are now more than halfway through the allotted period, and I have received no updated evacuation instructions. The rabbits remain calm. The shed is still standing.

There is at least some surviving evidence about the development environment in which Woke 1.0 was produced. AOC has said that during this period she came home every night and the only thing that helped her “disconnect and unplug” was watching RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Some people survived lockdown by baking bread. I sat under the shed watching a fox for six hours because I suspected him of something. AOC apparently spent the day contemplating police abolition and the reconstruction of American society, then went home to Drag Race and returned refreshed the next morning to expand the Overton window.

The problem becomes considerably more interesting when we examine Woke 2.0, because AOC remains firmly in the DSA orbit and was re-endorsed by its New York City chapter this year. Meanwhile, the national Democratic Socialists of America has just published its 2026 program, Workers Deserve More, and apparently the principal lesson learned from Woke 1 was insufficient abolition.

Wdm Program 9.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The document proposes steps toward “fully abolishing the police and prison system.” It would abolish ICE, end detention and deportation, legalise migration, grant amnesty to immigrants regardless of status, end visa caps and quotas, and give permanent residents full voting rights. Then it reaches the comparatively minor matter of redesigning the United States government. The Electoral College goes. The Senate goes. The presidency and Supreme Court go, replaced by an executive and judiciary “chosen by and subordinate to Congress.” The two-party system goes too. The largest corporations and essential industries pass into public ownership. There is a 32-hour working week on full pay, universal rent control, reparations, free college and cancellation of all student debt.

This is not some embarrassing Tumblr archive from August 2020 that everyone involved would now prefer to blame on lockdown psychosis. The program was written between April and June 2026 and approved by the DSA’s national leadership. Its authors say complete victory will require “building a new society from the ground up,” drafting a new constitution and creating a “democratic socialist republic.”

Which creates a small difficulty for AOC’s emerging theory that Woke 1 was crazy and everyone should stop examining the source code, because the political organisation still endorsing her has just released Woke 2.0, and somebody appears to have restored several of the features she is now laughing about. When she was recently asked about the DSA’s proposal to abolish the Senate, she conspicuously declined to embrace it. Her relationship with the DSA therefore resembles somebody explaining that, yes, the Hell’s Angels have just published a strategic plan involving motorcycles, amphetamines and the destruction of several existing institutions, but she personally attends only the Tuesday knitting chapter.

The document gets better. It begins by asking us to imagine “a day without capitalism.” In this blessed future you have no debt, no health-insurance bill, no mortgage and no landlord. Food, education, energy, medicine and transportation are no longer for-profit businesses. “Speaking of bills,” the DSA explains, “you don’t really have them anymore.”

I am fascinated by this discovery. For thousands of years mankind has wrestled with scarcity, production, resource allocation, incentives and the tedious problem that somebody eventually has to grow the carrots. The Democratic Socialists of America have solved the whole business by abolishing the invoice. I have informed my feed supplier that under Woke 2.0 we shall no longer have bills. He has yet to embrace the revolution.

Rent is receiving particular attention. In 2025 the DSA Housing Justice Commission ran a nationwide “Abolish Rent” reading group, inviting members to discuss “how to create a world where rent doesn’t exist.” This might ordinarily be dismissed as a book club getting overexcited, except that fellow democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is now mayor of New York, and the city’s Rent Guidelines Board has already voted to freeze rents on roughly one million rent-stabilised apartments for up to two years. Mamdani appointed six of the board’s nine members.

His administration is also proceeding with five municipal grocery stores, one in each borough. The city will provide grocery-ready sites, cover rent and property taxes, pay for the initial buildout and impose pricing and operating requirements, while private contractors run the shops. The first is scheduled to open in the Bronx in 2027. He campaigned on free buses as well, although that particular piece of the radiant post-capitalist future has not yet arrived.

So perhaps Woke 2.0 is not Woke 1 with its mistakes corrected. It is Woke 1 after somebody discovered project management.

There is, however, a small practical difficulty with constructing this magnificent new state in which government assumes responsibility for considerably more of human existence: the existing government is already having some trouble establishing who is real, who is eligible and whether the service being billed for actually occurred.

Minnesota has been conducting an extraordinary series of practical experiments in what happens when government money meets inadequate verification. Feeding Our Future involved a $250 million child-nutrition fraud; by September 2025 the Justice Department had charged its 75th defendant, and the following year federal prosecutors were still bringing cases involving other Minnesota benefit programs. In one 2026 Medicaid takedown, prosecutors alleged a $46.6 million autism-services scheme, with about $21.2 million paid, involving kickbacks to families and billing for treatment that had not been delivered or was not reimbursable. Another Minnesota autism prosecution described recruiting children from the Somali community, employing unqualified teenagers as behavioural technicians and sending hundreds of thousands of dollars abroad.

California has been conducting its own laboratory experiment. In April, state investigators announced that transnational criminal networks had allegedly bought stolen identities, fraudulently enrolled people in Medi-Cal, purchased fourteen hospice companies through straw owners and billed approximately $267 million for hospice care that was never provided. The supposed patients were healthy people living outside California who apparently did not know they were dying in California. This is an impressive administrative achievement. Traditional hospice fraud requires finding a patient and pretending he is sicker than he is. Woke-era bureaucracy has eliminated the patient entirely. The California authorities say more than $70 million has already been recovered.

Which brings me back to AOC. Perhaps Woke 1 was crazy in the affectionate sense, like your friend Kevin who once climbed naked onto the roof of a Travelodge and fought an extractor fan. Classic Kevin. Crazy guy. Anyway, Kevin is now in charge of constitutional reform.

The larger difficulty is that the people now chuckling about Woke 1 are asking to supervise Woke 2. In engineering this would be considered unusual. If your first bridge collapsed into the river because the designers had abolished structural oppression, you would not normally invite the same committee back and ask whether they had any thoughts about suspension bridges. You would retrieve the calculations. You would examine the concrete. Someone would eventually ask why the chief engineer had a master’s degree in Decolonial Infrastructure and had described gravity as a Western construct. Politics works differently. The bridge falls down. The committee holds a listening session. Six years later, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears on television and laughs: “Bridge 1 was crazy.”

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