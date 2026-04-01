There exists in the late imperial habitat a particular kind of self-identified comedian who does not so much tell jokes as excrete approved feelings into a microphone. The face is arranged in that curious modern way, half nursery assistant, half ideological hall monitor, with just enough cultivated awkwardness to signal innocence and just enough establishment blessing to appear on national television while pretending to challenge power. One is asked to experience this as wit. One instead experiences a faint gastric uprising, as though the soul has licked a battery.

The mistake, I think, is to imagine the revulsion is personal. It is not really about any one host, presenter, panellist, cultural attaché, or emissary from the Ministry of Correct Vibes. It is about a type. The type is now familiar across the western provinces of decline: sexless but suggestive, fragile but aggressive, harmless-looking but socially armed, eternally marketed as authentic while speaking in the dead dialect of elite consensus. The old court jester mocked the king. The new one performs little rituals of licensed irreverence on behalf of the court itself, receiving applause from the exact people whose assumptions are never seriously endangered. This is not satire. It is compliance with a smirk.

And the body knows it. That is the important thing. Before the mind has finished assembling its objections, the organism has already recoiled. Why? Because disgust is often the final defence against false intimacy. You are being asked to relax into something that feels synthetic, to accept propaganda in the shape of vulnerability, to clap for the therapeutic scold because she has spoken in the approved accent of wounded sincerity. It is the same sensation one gets when a bank tweets about kindness, or when an arms dealer sponsors a diversity panel, or when a government that would gladly freeze your bank account for incorrect opinions suddenly adopts the language of emotional safety. The nausea is diagnostic. It means the inner instrument panel still works.

In older times, a clown was funny because he told truths too dangerous for respectable men to utter. In our time, the regime clown is funny, we are told, because she repeats truths already printed on every HR poster between Toronto and Brussels, but in a voice suggesting she has bravely discovered them herself while folding ethically sourced laundry. That is why one wants to retch. Not because the jokes are merely bad, though they always are, but because the whole performance has the texture of moral deodorant sprayed over a rotting administrative order. One is not watching comedy. One is watching the empire attempt to seduce itself in the mirror.

My concluding unauthorised medical opinion:

If exposure persists, remove yourself to fresh air, drink water, and avoid prolonged contact with award-show banter, state-certified whimsy, or any sentence beginning, “As a [insert current fashionable self-identification label here] person, I just think...” Recovery is typically swift once the patient is reintroduced to actual humour, dangerous thoughts, and the rare human being who has, at least once in adult life, risked social disapproval in exchange for saying something true.

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