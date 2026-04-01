The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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Andy's avatar
Andy
5d

Spot on about the visceral reaction to these people. I watched Wayward with Mae Martin. Had no idea who she was but was viscerally repulsed by her demeanor.

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Ken Hiebert's avatar
Ken Hiebert
3d

This is the most accurate description I've ever heard. It explains perfectly my subconscious reaction to this sort of thing.

Thank you.

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