WHO: We Will Restrict Your Liberty

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchWHO: We Will Restrict Your LibertyDr Abdullah Assiri, co-chair of the WHO’s working group on amendments to the International Health Regulations (Strategic Roundtable seventy-sixth World Health Assembly, 22 May 2023)The Random ArchivistMay 30, 2023∙ Paid1562ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist