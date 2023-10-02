The Random Archivist

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Who Was Spreading the Misinformation and Hate?

I think we now have a pretty good idea of the types who would be leading the heretic and witch burnings or sending people to the Gulag.
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The Random Archivist
Oct 02, 2023
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