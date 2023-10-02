Who Was Spreading the Misinformation and Hate?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchWho Was Spreading the Misinformation and Hate?I think we now have a pretty good idea of the types who would be leading the heretic and witch burnings or sending people to the Gulag. The Random ArchivistOct 02, 2023∙ Paid201ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist