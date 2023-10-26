WHO: "Support the Pandemic Accord by May 2024"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchWHO: "Support the Pandemic Accord by May 2024"Can you imagine what our lives would be like if Bill Gates' WHO was in charge of our public health systems, including vaccinations?The Random ArchivistOct 26, 2023∙ Paid1422ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist