Typical BBC propaganda:

Notice how the BBC’s resident propaganda goblin, currently masquerading as a reporter, repeatedly pushes the lie that Farage called for 'white cold rage.' Millions of obedient, spoon-fed viewers who blindly 'trust the experts' will lap this up, perfectly confirming their BBC-programmed delusion that Farage is some kind of white supremacist Nazi. The reality? He never said it. It’s a calculated smear, and the presenter knew exactly what they were doing. And now for the corporate-approved, absolutely heartfelt backpedal that BBC viewers who have been taught to avoid X will not see:

“It didn’t change the content of the interview”?

Incidentally, even “cold rage” on its own doesn’t mean bad behaviour - quite the opposite, in fact:

Cold anger is anger that has been cooled and put to use. It is directed toward something productive, like changing norms, laws, leadership, culture; or healing broken relationships.

Sounds to me that “cold anger” is a great description/prescription at this time.

Lie about Nigel Farage, and by extension, you are lying about a significant number of the British people who support him. And don’t get me started on the BBC’s treatment of Rupert Lowe.

So, who really is “dividing” the British nation? Who is creating the “anger”?

Update: Tonight, after much public outrage, the BBC have apologised to Nigel Farage at the beginning of their Newsnight program.

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