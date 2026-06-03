The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
4h

Black Belt Barrister on YouTube has done some good rants about BBC licences.

I suppose the reason people are tuning out is because of Nigel???

Or possibly it's just BBC has pretty much turned to crap.

Anything, anyone but that! (Let’s just smear politicians we don't like.)

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