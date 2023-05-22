Who Is the Real Bill Gates?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchWho Is the Real Bill Gates?Never forget that the vast majority of humans are good. Also never forget that the bad ones always disguise themselves as compassionate saviors. The Random ArchivistMay 22, 2023∙ Paid42ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist