N.B. Reminder: Annual subscriptions still only $22 USD.

At the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham this week, Kemi Badenoch became extremely angry about people discussing who is English.

“I don’t want to live in a country run by people who threaten journalists, who call veterans traitors, and debate whether my mixed-race children are English. I don’t want to explain to my son, when we’re watching our brilliant England team play football, that some people don’t think our Black players are English. I remember, back in the day, when Ian Wright and John Barnes were playing, nobody was questioning whether they were English. We certainly didn’t have sitting MPs questioning whether they were English. We must not let these people take us backwards. That is not the country we are. Reform MPs are openly questioning people’s identity. They are not like us. We are not like them. We are different. We are the Conservative Party.”

The immediate cause of this outrage was the latest argument over English ethnicity, particularly Suella Braverman’s declaration that, although she was born in England, she considers herself British, of Asian ethnicity, rather than ethnically English.

But notice what Badenoch did.

Braverman was talking about ethnicity.

Badenoch replied by talking about footballers.

Nobody is seriously suggesting that a Black footballer born and raised in England cannot play for England, hold a British passport, sing the national anthem, support Arsenal, complain about the weather or possess seventeen different opinions about the correct consistency of gravy.

That isn’t the argument.

The argument is whether there exists such a thing as an English ethnic group, distinct from British citizenship, and whether ancestry has anything to do with membership of it.

And here things become rather interesting.