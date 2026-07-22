Editor’s note: On July 21, Congressman Brandon Gill questioned Anthea Hartig, director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, about a toolkit used by museum staff. The document identifies objectivity as a characteristic of white supremacy culture and treats an emphasis on politeness as part of the same problem. Hartig’s defence was simple: “It’s not our toolkit.” We asked T.W. Burrows whether that settled the matter. He said none of the carrots under the shed were his because he had not grown them personally.

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The Director on objectivity:

The Director on being polite:

The Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has confirmed that her museum is committed to objectivity. This was brave, because objectivity, according to a toolkit used by her own staff, is a characteristic of white supremacy culture. Congressman Brandon Gill asked Director Anthea Hartig to explain. She explained that it was not their toolkit. This is the institutional equivalent of being caught in a stolen car and pointing out that you did not manufacture the vehicle.

The Smithsonian did not write the MASS Action Toolkit. It merely used it as a reference, organized staff discussions around it and described it as a comprehensive guide.

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This distinction is essential. A document becomes yours only if you personally made the paper, mixed the ink and pressed every letter into place with a tiny ideological stamp. Reading it is nothing. Teaching it is nothing. Circulating it among staff is nothing. Using it as a guide is nothing. Calling it a comprehensive guide is still nothing. The document remains the property of the original lunatic.

Gill began by asking whether objectivity was a goal of history. Hartig said the Smithsonian strives to be objective and nonpartisan. Gill then showed her the toolkit, which identifies objectivity as a feature of white supremacy culture. There was a pause. It was the kind of pause in which several years of diversity training briefly pass before the eyes. “Are you promoting a white supremacy culture at the Smithsonian?” Gill asked. Hartig asked which document he meant. Gill told her. Another pause. “Ma’am, is this a difficult question?”

It was not difficult in the usual sense. It did not involve algebra, Babylonian inscriptions or remembering where the museum had stored Amelia Earhart. It was difficult because every available answer was embarrassing. If objectivity is white supremacy, the Smithsonian is promoting white supremacy. If objectivity is not white supremacy, the toolkit is rubbish. If the museum does not believe the toolkit, why did it use it? If it does believe the toolkit, why is its director now claiming to value objectivity? Hartig selected the fifth option. “It’s not our toolkit.”

The words should be engraved above the entrance. The Smithsonian could replace its current mission statement with them. A display contains historical falsehoods? It’s not our toolkit. A staff training document says logical thinking is culturally suspect? It’s not our toolkit. A curator labels the wheel an oppressive expression of circular certainty? It’s not our toolkit. The museum has merely opened its doors, paid the staff, hosted the programme and provided the chairs.

Gill then asked whether politeness was important. Hartig said yes. This was another unfortunate commitment, since the toolkit places an “emphasis on being polite” within its description of white supremacy culture. Gill asked whether Hartig was a white supremacist. She said no. Her answer was polite, concise and apparently based on an objective reading of the facts. Three strikes.

Gill asked why her organization used a document connecting politeness with white supremacy. Hartig said she was unfamiliar with the passage. This is also reassuring. The director of the National Museum of American History does not know what staff are being taught under her leadership, but she can confirm that none of it is technically hers. The Smithsonian now operates according to the Airbnb theory of institutional responsibility. Someone else owns the property. You merely live inside it, decorate it, invite people over and leave ideological stains on the carpet.

The museum’s defenders will object that Gill simplified the argument. The toolkit does not literally say that every polite person is a white supremacist. It says that an institutional emphasis on politeness can suppress difficult conversations and is therefore associated with white supremacy culture. This is much more sensible. Politeness is not inherently racist. It becomes racist when someone asks you to stop screaming during the budget meeting. Objectivity is not inherently racist either. It becomes racist when the evidence refuses to support the workshop.

The toolkit contains a small and familiar truth. Powerful people sometimes complain about tone to avoid answering criticism. It then drags that truth through two hundred pages of ideological compost until basic manners begin to smell like racial oppression. This is how institutional language works. A reasonable observation enters the building. By the time it reaches the diversity office, it is wearing a lanyard and accusing chronology of colonial violence.

The Smithsonian’s problem is not that somebody wrote a stupid document. The world is full of stupid documents. Most have executive summaries. The problem is that serious institutions spent years treating this language as respectable, then acted baffled when somebody read it aloud. Inside the museum, objectivity could be discussed as white supremacy culture. Inside Congress, the director suddenly wanted objectivity back. Inside the workshop, politeness could be an instrument of domination. Inside Congress, she expected Gill to remain polite. The rules change at the precise moment the rules become inconvenient.

This is why “It’s not our toolkit” is such a perfect answer. It contains the entire modern institution. The programme was ours. The staff were ours. The money was ours. The leadership was ours. The consequences belong to somebody else.

I have therefore prepared a new Smithsonian exhibit. It consists of a large glass case containing the MASS Action Toolkit. Beside it is a plaque:

THIS DOCUMENT WAS USED HERE, DISCUSSED HERE AND PROMOTED HERE. IT IS IN NO MEANINGFUL SENSE OURS.

Visitors who question the label will be told that objectivity is white supremacy. Visitors who laugh will be told that mockery causes harm. Visitors who complain politely will be treated with suspicion. Visitors who complain impolitely will be removed by security.

I shall be under the shed. The carrots are not mine.

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