What other connections does Big Pharma have to institutions that pushed drugs?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchWhat other connections does Big Pharma have to institutions that pushed drugs?Pfizer Whistleblower Debbie Bernal and James O'Keefe expose Josh Brown, Jordan Tristan Walker and Dan Cash. The Random ArchivistSep 29, 2023∙ Paid12ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist