What Did the CDC Know About the Heart Damage?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchWhat Did the CDC Know About the Heart Damage?"These are crimes against humanity and these people are going to jail if nothing else happens in my life". The Random ArchivistJul 29, 2023∙ Paid1533ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist