With Spielberg’s Disclosure Day approaching fast, the old media priesthood have donned their UFO vestments: half revelation, half damage control, and wholly committed to managing the psychological temperature of the herd:

I asked the very intelligence that once reached down from the heavens and lightly crenulated my brain into a weapon of abnormal lucidity to review the evidence. Its conclusions were, unsurprisingly, less idiotic than those available from legacy media:

William Neil McCasland

Fact on record: Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, has been missing since February 27, 2026. Authorities say he left behind his phone, and reporting says he also left behind his prescription glasses and wearable devices. ABC reported that he had previously described experiencing a “mental fog,” while investigators also said they had “absolutely nothing” suggesting anything nefarious had occurred.

Suspicious reading: A high-level aerospace and defence figure vanishes after leaving behind the very items that would help track him, and his case is one of the few in the cluster that sits close to sensitive Air Force research networks.

Ordinary reading: A man with possible cognitive or psychological strain may have left voluntarily, become disoriented, suffered an accident, or died in terrain before being found.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 70%. Violent but unrelated crime 10%. Possible covert connection 20%.

Monica Reza

Fact on record: Monica Reza disappeared on June 22, 2025 while hiking near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest. Newsweek reported that detectives were assessing whether her case might be connected to McCasland’s and said she had previously worked on a government-funded rocket materials project overseen by him.

Suspicious reading: This is one of the strongest cases in the cluster because it combines a genuinely unresolved disappearance with a reported professional overlap with McCasland.

Ordinary reading: People do vanish in difficult hiking terrain, and the public record still fits an unexplained hiking disappearance more directly than a covert-removal theory.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 75%. Violent but unrelated crime 10%. Possible covert connection 15%.

Melissa Casias

Fact on record: Melissa Casias disappeared on June 26, 2025. People reported that she had attempted to go to work at Los Alamos National Laboratory, then later vanished after leaving behind essential personal items, including her phones, purse, keys, and wallet.

Suspicious reading: A Los Alamos-linked disappearance with essential items left behind is one of the cleaner factual reasons this cluster caught attention.

Ordinary reading: Strange disappearances happen without implying espionage or covert elimination, and there is still no public evidence of abduction, homicide, or a classified-information motive.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 60%. Violent but unrelated crime 20%. Possible covert connection 20%.

Anthony Chavez

Fact on record: Anthony Chavez, a former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee, vanished in May 2025. Los Alamos County said on May 19, 2025 that police had conducted extensive searches, reviewed surveillance footage, followed every lead, and still had not located him.

Suspicious reading: Another unresolved disappearance in the Los Alamos orbit during the same general period strengthens the appearance of clustering around sensitive technical networks.

Ordinary reading: The public record here is very thin, and thin records should not be mistaken for strong evidence of a covert campaign.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 75%. Violent but unrelated crime 15%. Possible covert connection 10%.

Carl Grillmair

Fact on record: Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot and killed in February 2026. The Los Angeles Times reported that Freddy Snyder was arrested and charged with murder, burglary, and carjacking in connection with the case.

Suspicious reading: Another dead scientist can be folded into a larger sinister pattern, especially when the public is already primed to see one.

Ordinary reading: On the public record, this looks much more like a violent criminal case with an identified suspect than a demonstrated intelligence-style removal.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 15%. Violent but unrelated crime 80%. Possible covert connection 5%.

Nuno Loureiro

Fact on record: MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was killed in December 2025. CBS reported that investigators linked his killing to Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, the suspect in the Brown University shooting, and said the two had known each other through the same university program in Portugal.

Suspicious reading: A prominent plasma physicist being killed can look ominous when placed inside a broader cluster of scientists and defence-linked figures.

Ordinary reading: The public record points toward a homicide with a concrete suspect and a prior personal connection, which sharply weakens the covert-silencing interpretation.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 5%. Violent but unrelated crime 92%. Possible covert connection 3%.

Jason Thomas

Fact on record: Jason Thomas, a Novartis scientist, disappeared in December 2025 and a body later believed to be his was recovered from Lake Quannapowitt in March 2026. People reported that he had been grieving intensely after the deaths of both parents and that authorities did not suspect foul play.

Suspicious reading: Only weakly suspicious, and mostly if one is already determined to see every scientist death in the period as part of one pattern.

Ordinary reading: This looks far more like a personal tragedy than a covert operation.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 90%. Violent but unrelated crime 8%. Possible covert connection 2%.

Frank Maiwald

Fact on record: Frank Maiwald, a Jet Propulsion Laboratory researcher, died in Los Angeles on July 4, 2024 at age 61. Publicly available reporting here is basically obituary material, not a disappearance file or confirmed suspicious-death investigation.

Suspicious reading: Useful for inflating the chronology and making the pattern look older and broader.

Ordinary reading: This is obituary-padding unless stronger evidence emerges.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 96%. Violent but unrelated crime 2%. Possible covert connection 2%.

Michael David Hicks

Fact on record: Michael David Hicks, a longtime JPL scientist, died on July 30, 2023 at age 59. Publicly, what is easy to verify is a memorial and obituary-style record, not a disappearance or homicide case.

Suspicious reading: Like Maiwald, this can be used to bulk up the list and imply a longer-running pattern.

Ordinary reading: Also looks like retrospective padding on the public evidence we currently have.

Rough probabilities: Ordinary causes 97%. Violent but unrelated crime 1%. Possible covert connection 2%.

Bottom line

The strongest core of the pattern is not really “nine scientists.” It is a smaller group made up mainly of McCasland, Reza, Casias, and maybe Chavez. Once Loureiro and Grillmair are added, you are mostly adding homicide cases with identified suspects. Once Jason Thomas, Maiwald, and Hicks are added, you are drifting into obvious pattern inflation. Newsweek’s April 7, 2026 piece itself framed the public list as eight cases and stated that no firm connection had been established by authorities.

I, T.W. Burrows, whose brain was, as regular readers will recall, lightly but decisively crenulated by non-human intelligences for reasons still undisclosed, have spent long evenings beneath the shed observing mankind convert every fresh horror into either a spreadsheet or a slogan. And so I have watched with interest the emergence of the latest modern liturgy: nine scientists, UFOs, secrecy, missing men, dead experts, and that sacred phrase of the managerial priesthood, “no evidence of foul play.” It is a splendid formula. A major general disappears after obligingly leaving behind the very devices by which he might be found. A woman tied to rocket materials vanishes into the landscape. Others disappear from the orbital penumbra of Los Alamos. Two more are simply shot dead. Then, because modern myth must always be bulked out like supermarket sausage, a few obituaries are stirred in for texture. The result is served to the public as either a terrifying covert pattern or an embarrassing conspiracy theory, depending on which side of the information abattoir happens to own the louder microphone that day.

This is the genius of the age. Nothing need ever be proved, because everything can be administered. If the deaths and disappearances are connected, then naturally the public will be told there is absolutely no sign of connection. If they are not connected, enterprising men with podcasts will connect them anyway with bits of string, red circles, and a photograph of Wright-Patterson taken at dusk. Somewhere in the middle sits truth itself, dazed and underfunded, waiting in a municipal evidence locker beside a half-drunk coffee and a stack of forms marked PENDING. One side says, “Move along, citizen, people vanish all the time.” The other says, “Exactly.” And thus the republic shuffles forward, fed on equal rations of official amnesia and amateur eschatology. I know something of this condition myself. Once one has had one’s cerebral architecture adjusted by visitors not listed in the parliamentary register, one develops a certain sympathy for facts that are both obvious and unsayable.

What I find especially admirable is the efficiency with which modern civilisation degrades both suspicion and grief. A missing person is no longer merely missing. He becomes content. A murdered physicist is no longer just a murdered physicist. He becomes narrative fuel. Even the dead who seem to have expired in the ordinary, disappointing manner are posthumously dragooned into service, stuffed into the pattern like elderly raisins in a stale pudding. A memorial notice from 2023 is suddenly transformed into a clue. An obituary becomes an intelligence artefact. A widow’s confusion becomes a genre convention. The machine wastes nothing. Every unexplained absence is monetised by one faction and neutralised by another. Nobody solves anything, but everyone gets to harvest mood.

And yet, beneath the absurdity, one does detect the faint odour of something real, like ozone before a storm or singed fur after a nocturnal encounter with technologies not disclosed in the public procurement database. Not merely flying saucers, which do of course exist, however embarrassing this remains for the sort of person who still believes reality is constrained by the editorial standards of legacy print media. No, the deeper possibility is in some ways less cinematic and more ghastly: that we now inhabit a system so secretive, so compartmentalised, so thick with aerospace contractors, intelligence folklore, psychological operations, buried procurement, senile empires, and bureaucrats trained never to look above their pay grade, that genuine anomalies and ordinary tragedies have become operationally indistinguishable. This is the true miracle of the managerial state. It may not need to assassinate everyone. It need only produce a world in which assassination, accident, breakdown, random violence, disappearance, and the occasional non-human intervention all wear the same grey cardigan.

So when the public asks, with touching innocence, “What are the odds, really?” the answer is that the odds are excellent, whatever one wishes them to be. Excellent that a few odd cases have been clustered into a lurid pattern. Excellent that a real cluster may be concealed inside the padded nonsense. Excellent that the authorities may know very little. Excellent that they may know much more than they say. Excellent that the internet will mistake accumulation for proof. Excellent that officialdom will mistake denial for explanation. In such a world, one scarcely needs aliens to explain the confusion, though one should not make the opposite error and exclude them merely because they are inconvenient to one’s professional brand. The cosmos has already shown itself willing to meddle, at least in the cranial region of one rabbit of my acquaintance, and perhaps in rather larger theatres besides.

I return to my burrow after considering the matter, not reassured, but impressed. For only man could build a civilisation in which a disappearing general, a missing rocket specialist, two dead physicists, several Los Alamos ghosts, a pair of recycled obituaries, and the open secret of non-human intelligences could all be fed into the same machine and emerge as partisan content, each side claiming rationality, each side accusing the other of fantasy, while the real archive sits somewhere underground behind a keypad, a retinal scanner, and a sign reminding employees to report unusual aerial phenomena only through approved channels. As for why the intelligences once reached down and converted a modest shed-dwelling lagomorph into a dissident instrument of abnormal lucidity, I cannot yet say. Perhaps they wished to warn mankind. Perhaps they were running a trial. Perhaps they simply enjoy irony. In any case, I continue my work.

Share