I’ve been giving the police a hard time lately, mostly for the usual reasons: ideological capture, institutional cowardice and fitness standards apparently borrowed from a regional call centre.

So, in the interests of balance, here is a small reminder from last year that policing is still a filthy, difficult, demoralising job, performed at the edge of a society busily sawing through the floorboards beneath itself. Especially if you are a female officer in Montreal, where “routine traffic stop” now includes being threatened with sexual enslavement by a man whose great civil rights struggle began with illegal window tint.

In case you missed it:

Officer: Hello.

Driver: What, what's it for?

Officer: For your tinted windows.

Driver: Dirty fucking bitch, you waited for me the whole time over there, dirty bitch. And when I came out, you came to pull me over.

Officer: No, I was here and I was waiting...

Driver: Shut your mouth, dirty bitch, you were waiting for me over there the whole time. As soon as I came out, you pulled me over, you little bitch, with your dirty fucking dog face. Dirty bitch. Shut your mouth, shut your mouth, dirty bitch. Shut your mouth. You check your fucking ticket, why are you telling me this... You racially profiled me. You waited for me the whole time in the fucking parking lot.

Officer: I didn't even see you, or who was driving.

Driver: Shut your mouth, dirty bitch. You saw me come out and you saw me get in the car, you dirty fucking bitch.

Officer: No...

Driver: Dirty bitch. Shut your fucking mouth. Do your business. I got a fucking ticket two days ago.

Officer: Can you just roll up your window a little bit, please?

Driver: [Inaudible grumbling] ...bitch, dirty bitch. Fucking bunch of fucking sons of bitches. Busting my balls, dirty bitch. Is it my fault you make $20 an hour? Is it my fault you make $20 an hour? Is it my fault that I'm richer than you? Is it my fault that if I want, I can buy you right now and put you in slavery? You're my slave. Like, if I want to, you're my slave. Dirty fucking bitch.

Officer: [Inaudible]

Driver: But dirty bitch, I got, I got, I got a ticket for this two days ago!

Officer: Can I have your driver's license and registration, please?

Driver: But I got, I got a ticket for this two days ago. Are you going to give me another ticket?

Officer: It wasn't me who gave it to you two days ago.

Driver: Dirty bitch. Dirty bitch. You waited for me all that time. All that time, I went out, I ate my poutine. I came back. I was eating my poutine, you waited for me to come out and then you followed me, little bitch. Just wait until I call Ticket 911. What's your badge number, anyway?

Officer: My badge number? B922.

Driver: And your name?

Officer: Schmied.

Driver: You're ugly. Dirty fucking bitch. You'll see what I'm going to do with Ticket 911 on your...

What the Montreal legacy press did not seem to notice, when the video went viral, was the casual confidence of the man’s sexual-slavery declaration. Not the swearing. Not the “dirty bitch” chorus. Not even the standard-issue racial-profiling routine, deployed with the weary predictability of a smoke alarm at a kebab shop.

The thing worth noticing was the ease of it.

A female police officer stops him for illegal tinted windows, and within minutes he is explaining that he could buy her and make her his slave. No pause. No self-consciousness. No flicker of “perhaps this is not a normal Canadian sentence to say out loud beside a curb.”

This, apparently, is just part of the wonderful and legendary “mosaic” of New Canada, with heated seats, tinted windows, and a little sex-slavery fantasy tucked neatly between the poutine and the paperwork.

Somewhere, someone has been teaching young men that women in Canada are not public servants, citizens, professionals, or simply human beings doing a hard job in a frozen country. They are objects to be humiliated, purchased, threatened, and dragged back into the little basement harem of a particularly aggressive and hostile kind of ego.

And the really special part is that he filmed it. He recorded himself speaking to a female police officer like a livestock trader with a data plan, as evidence for the defence in the case of Civilisation v. Whatever This Is.

I suspect most Canadians with a working brain know exactly what “This” is. Unfortunately, we now live in a country where naming the thing is treated as more dangerous than the thing itself, so we will observe the correct civic ritual: stare at the burning building, compliment the diversity of the flames, and move along.

New Canada is many things. Bilingual. Expensive. Increasingly uninsurable. And, if this video is any guide, now home to men who can say “I could buy you and make you my slave” to a female officer with the relaxed confidence of someone ordering extra gravy on poutine.

Editor’s note: Comments are switched off because New Canada has laws against saying true things too plainly.

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