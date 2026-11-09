Exhibit One: The Progressive and His Tesla

Scott Galloway, a professor at New York University and a prominent progressive commentator on the state of American democracy, recently shared an uplifting anecdote about his former Tesla.

It was a great car, he explained, but Elon Musk had been unpleasant to him on Twitter, so he thought he would demonstrate the maturity, dignity and self-restraint we have come to expect from our intellectual betters.

Exhibit Two: The Progressive and His Firing Squad

In another performance, Galloway turned his attention to the problem of Elon Musk’s continued existence. After warning against the dangerous idolatry of innovators, he declared:

The Rosenbergs, of course, were executed for espionage. Galloway’s recollection of the method was inaccurate, but his meaning was sufficiently clear.

He then concluded with the immortal words:

Anyways...

One suspects Thomas Becket would have appreciated that little conversational flourish.

Exhibit Three: The Progressives and Their Address Book

Meanwhile, WIRED reports that a secretive activist organisation calling itself the Capytistas has been preparing dossiers on America’s wealthy, beginning with Elon Musk and people associated with Tesla.

The group claims to have raised more than $1.2 million and intends to publish over 150 residential addresses. Its members openly acknowledge that they are engaging in doxing. They want their targets to know that somebody is watching them.

This is apparently an exercise in defending democracy.

The activists are particularly concerned about political violence, which is why they propose telling potentially angry strangers where their political enemies live. They call this an off-ramp from violence, presumably because the road leads directly to someone’s front door.

Having invoked the murder of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson, they offered this exquisite reassurance:

In the end, we may be doing them a favor.

One can only hope their intended beneficiaries appreciate the kindness.

The modern progressive is a compassionate creature. He believes in kindness, diversity, inclusion, tolerance and the sacred obligation to make everyone feel safe.

He has spent years explaining that words can cause violence. A careless pronoun might traumatise a university student. A political joke might endanger an entire community. Somebody expressing an incorrect opinion on social media might embolden extremists, undermine democracy and bring civilisation to the brink of collapse.

Consequently, speech must be carefully monitored.

There are, however, certain exceptions.

Calling someone a traitor is permissible, provided he is the right sort of traitor. Reminding an audience that traitors have historically been executed is also acceptable. And publishing a political opponent’s home address, while expressing the hope that members of the public will confront him there, can be an act of extraordinary compassion.

The progressive has thought deeply about these matters.

He understands, for example, that people can be encouraged to commit violence without being explicitly instructed to do so. This is why he is so concerned about dangerous rhetoric coming from his political opponents.

He is rather less concerned about his own rhetoric.

Seven centuries earlier, Henry II supposedly wondered aloud whether nobody would rid him of a troublesome priest. Four knights subsequently murdered Thomas Becket in Canterbury Cathedral.

The king had not, according to the familiar telling, issued an explicit order.

It was all a terrible misunderstanding.

Our progressive would understand this historical episode perfectly well. Indeed, he would doubtless cite it as an excellent example of how irresponsible language can provoke violence.

He simply has difficulty recognising the principle when the troublesome priest is called Elon Musk.

The Capytistas have taken this moral philosophy a little further.

Rather than merely denouncing their enemies, they have reportedly assembled a list of residential addresses. The plan is to make wealthy individuals feel watched and encourage members of the public to confront them where they live.

Naturally, the organisers insist that their intentions are peaceful.

They are trying to prevent violence, you see.

Their argument is ingenious.

First, identify individuals whom you consider responsible for destroying democracy. Then construct detailed dossiers on them. Publish their residential addresses. Encourage public confrontation. Remind everyone that a prominent executive has already been murdered by someone angered by corporate conduct.

Finally, explain that you are protecting your targets from violence.

It is difficult to imagine how anybody could object.

And should some particularly excitable individual misunderstand this humanitarian initiative, the organisers will presumably be horrified.

They never wanted anybody hurt.

They merely wanted people to know where their enemies lived.

History is crowded with people who declared themselves the defenders of civilisation while identifying the enemies whose removal would save it. Stalin’s Soviet Union was particularly enthusiastic about the designation enemy of the people. Once the designation had been applied, the machinery of repression could get to work.

Fortunately, our progressive inhabits a more enlightened age.

He has no need to attend a revolutionary tribunal, organise a secret police force or personally supervise an execution. He can deliver his denunciations from an air-conditioned studio, with an expensive microphone and a glass of sparkling water.

His audience does the rest.

Most will applaud, share the clip and get on with their lives. Perhaps somebody will make a meme. Perhaps a few will leave abusive comments.

But a public audience may also contain someone who takes the denunciation literally. Someone who believes that the speaker has identified a genuine mortal enemy. Someone who knows that traitors deserve punishment and has just been told where the traitor lives.

The progressive, who understands the danger of inflammatory language better than anybody, will be astonished if anything happens.

He will condemn the violence unequivocally.

He will remind us that violence has no place in a democratic society.

He may even deliver a moving speech about the urgent need to lower the temperature of political discourse.

And then, having observed a respectful interval, he will return to identifying the enemies of democracy.

There will always be more enemies.

There will always be people who need to be held accountable, reminded of the treatment historically reserved for traitors, or made to feel that somebody is watching them.

And there will always be compassionate people willing to undertake this unpleasant work on our behalf.

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