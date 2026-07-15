Editor’s note: Since this is a fairy tale, and since T.W. is a rabbit with unresolved woodland trauma, we are permitting him to use “wolves” metaphorically. Actual wolves, it should be said, generally avoid human settlements, keep to themselves, and have contributed far less to the decline of civilisation than certain mammals with court records.

On the planet Ovis, in the small republic of Lanolia, every village had a wolf problem.

It was not yet a disaster. A few wolves came down from the copper hills at night, took chickens, frightened children, sometimes dragged off a slow goat. One wolf in town is still a wolf too many, but the Lanolians were practical folk, which is to say they had wool, debts, and a normal fear of teeth. They built fences. They kept lamps burning. They trained dogs. They argued about wolf bells, wolf whistles, wolf statistics, and whether old Mr Woolly had made the entire thing worse by throwing a turnip at one.

After many meetings, several reports, two broken chairs, and a brief fistfight near the treasurer’s table, the villages resigned themselves to living with a small wolf problem.

Then the Ministry of Kindness discovered that a larger country over the ridge had too many animals.

Some were sheep. Thin, frightened, harmless sheep who had lost their pastures and only wanted grass, water, and somewhere to stand without being eaten.

Others were wolves.

Big wolves. Hungry wolves. Wolves with interesting legal histories. Wolves who had eaten sheep, bitten through doors, and developed strong views about unlocked henhouses. One had been personally banned from three forests and was known to several owls by name.

The minister stood in the capital wearing his ceremonial blue sash and announced that Lanolia would welcome them all.

An old ram raised his hand.

“Minister,” he said, “some of those are wolves.”

The minister smiled.

“And some are sheep.”

This confused the old ram, because he had not denied the existence of sheep.

“I am talking about the wolves,” he said.

The minister spread his hands.

“My dear man, Lanolia already has wolves.”

“Yes,” said the old ram. “That is the problem.”

“Precisely,” said the minister. “So nothing has changed. Since wolves are already present in Lanolian society, it would be dishonest to behave as though these new wolves have introduced a new danger.”

The old ram stared at him.

“If my barn is already on fire,” he said slowly, “I do not improve the situation by setting fire to my house.”

The minister gave him the patient look reserved for peasants, dogs, and sheep who can identify a wolf without a grant.

“That is exactly the sort of inflammatory language we are trying to move beyond.”

He sighed, as if the ram had just committed a small hate crime against wool.

“We must not divide animals into good and bad,” he said. “Lanolia has always been a compassionate republic.”

The newspapers praised his courage. The university produced a paper called Beyond Fenceism: Rethinking the Predator-Prey Binary. The police advised villagers not to spread alarm by using inflammatory phrases such as “fang marks,” “missing goat,” “that is obviously a wolf,” or “why is the wolf wearing Mrs Merino’s bonnet?”

Soon the carts arrived.

The sheep were sent mostly to richer villages, where the grass was trimmed, the wells had little stone roofs, and the local councillors could be photographed placing reassuring hands on lambs.

The wolves were placed mostly in poorer villages, where the fences were old, the dogs had arthritis, and nobody from the Ministry had ever tried walking home after dark with a pork pie in his pocket.

When the first goat vanished, officials urged calm.

When a child lost three fingers, they warned against division.

When Mrs Merino was chased onto her own roof and had to spend the night clinging to the weather vane in her nightdress, the national broadcaster ran a segment about the historic contributions of wolves to moonlit ambience.

A deputy minister visited briefly, surrounded by guards, and announced a new initiative called Listening to Rural Concerns While Doing Nothing Different.

At the next village meeting, the old ram stood again.

“We already had wolves,” he said. “That is why we built fences. Now there are more wolves, the fences have to be higher, the dogs have to stay awake all night, and somehow we are the ones being scolded for noticing.”

The minister blinked at him.

“My dear fellow, the fences are exactly the problem.”

The old ram looked at the old timber rails outside, patched with wire, mud, and desperation.

“The fences are there because wolves eat things.”

“No,” said the minister. “The fences are there because you expect wolves to eat things. That expectation creates an atmosphere of hostility.”

He glanced at the dogs, who had the exhausted look of public servants doing actual work.

“And while we are discussing root causes,” he added, “several wolves have reported feeling unsafe around dogs.”

The old ram stared at him.

“Unsafe?”

“Very unsafe,” said the minister. “Some of them have been barked at. One was chased from a chicken shed before he had completed his shift. Another says a sheepdog looked at him in a way that made him question whether Lanolia was truly inclusive.”

The dogs looked up from the floor.

“So,” said the minister, “until trust can be rebuilt, the dogs will have to be tied up at night.”

A silence fell over the hall.

Outside, something bleated once, very briefly.

The minister raised a finger.

“And that,” he said, “is why we must build fewer fences and more trust.”

An old ewe at the back stood up.

“What about the sheep?”

The minister brightened.

“Exactly. Think of the sheep.”

“We are thinking of the sheep,” said the ewe, “That is why we mentioned the wolves.”

The minister frowned. This was the kind of circular extremism the Ministry had warned him about.

Outside, in the dark, something large scratched at the door.

Everyone turned.

The minister listened carefully, nodded solemnly, and called for more lamps.

Editor’s note: Juniper Salt-Fog has condemned this story as “a far-right burrowian wolf-whistle,” arguing that its use of large carnivores to represent danger “reinscribes species panic, border anxiety, and the settler-colonial fantasy of the secure chicken.”

She has called for the tale to be withdrawn until the wolves have been allowed to tell their truth, preferably through movement, funded dialogue, and a community-administered goat restitution process.

T.W. has defended the tale, arguing that both God and Darwin, depending on your perspective, would have advised against storing predators beside livestock and then accusing the chickens of extremism when they became unsettled.

“Whether you believe the rabbit was designed by divine intelligence or assembled through millions of years of anxious selection pressure,” he said from beneath the shed, “the conclusion is the same. When something with teeth arrives, you do not hold a symposium in the coop.”

He added that this was not hatred but “basic mammalian pattern recognition,” a faculty once considered useful before it was replaced by policy language, laminated compassion, and the sort of people who think a fox in a henhouse is only controversial because of the negative discourse around foxes.

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