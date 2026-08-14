EDITOR’S NOTE: During the 2024 presidential debates, Joe Biden insisted Democrats were “not for late-term abortion. Period, period, period.” Kamala Harris went further: “Nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion. That is not happening.” The first clip below contains both exchanges.

Fast-forward to August 10, 2026. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed legislation removing the state’s 24-week statutory abortion boundary, making Massachusetts the 10th state with “no specified gestational cutoff.” And yes, in the U.S., they do abort babies now up to birth:

This clip shows the signing ceremony, including the rather remarkable spectacle of the women surrounding Healey smiling, applauding and celebrating.

We asked T.W. about these videos. As a rabbit, albeit a super smart rabbit, and the father of many kits, obviously, he has comments.

From T.W.:

Joe Biden standing on a presidential debate stage insisting that Democrats are “not for late-term abortion. Period, period, period.”

A few months later Kamala Harris is on another debate stage being asked about abortion restrictions and reacting with visible indignation to Donald Trump’s description of late abortions. “Nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion,” she says. “That is not happening. It’s insulting to the women of America.”

I wrote both statements down on a piece of cardboard under the shed, because experience has taught me that whenever a politician says something three times or announces that an event is literally not happening, it is worth keeping the receipt.

Two years later, the receipt arrived from Massachusetts, where Governor Maura Healey signed a law removing the state’s 24-week statutory abortion boundary. You might imagine that such a change, dealing as it does with pregnancies sufficiently advanced that everyone involved has long since stopped using fruit to describe the size of the baby, would be accompanied by a certain gravity. Perhaps subdued lighting. You would be mistaken. The women surrounding Healey are delighted, even ecstatic at the prospect of aborting babies. Had somebody dropped confetti from the ceiling, I am not certain it would have altered the emotional register of the room.

I watched the clip several times because I assumed I had misunderstood what was being signed. Perhaps Massachusetts had just funded free puppies. Perhaps someone had abolished property tax. No. Abortion law.

This is where we are invited to perform the usual linguistic manoeuvre. Nobody is celebrating abortion, you see. They are celebrating access. They are celebrating choice. They are celebrating healthcare. They are celebrating freedom. Modern politics has developed an extraordinary ability to place a nice abstract noun over an unpleasant concrete act and then become offended when somebody looks underneath.

What interests me most is the defence already built into the Harris statement. Nobody does this.

Very well.

Then ban it.

Instead, the argument becomes curiously energetic when anyone suggests writing the prohibition down.

No, no, no. Nobody would ever do this.

Can we make it illegal?

Absolutely not.

Why?

Because nobody would ever do it.

This is usually the point where the exceptional cases arrive in a convoy. Rape (1% of abortion cases, according to the people promoting abortion). Incest (less than 0.5%). Threats to the mother’s life. Every abortion debate eventually becomes a discussion of the most horrifying pregnancy imaginable, regardless of what the law actually covers. Meanwhile, 1.13 million babies are aborted each year in America, and 73 million worldwide every year, roughly two every second.

Still, I have watched this argument become trapped in percentages for years, as though morality begins once Excel reaches statistical significance. “Only a tiny fraction of abortions happen after 21 weeks.” Perhaps. How many would make it objectionable? Ten thousand? One thousand? Eleven? The number has no bearing on whether the act itself should be permitted.

If something is wrong, its rarity is a lousy defence.

We do not respond to an especially rare form of murder by saying that fortunately almost nobody is doing it.

There is another detail about Governor Healey: she calls herself Catholic, and has been welcomed at the Vatican.

I had to check this because the signing footage created some theological ambiguity.

Healey has publicly spoken of herself as a Catholic and of the Christian obligation to care for the vulnerable. This is unfortunate because the Catholic Church has been unusually clear on abortion for approximately the entire period during which anyone could reasonably have expected her to encounter a church.

The Massachusetts bishops called the removal of legal restraints on late-term abortion gravely immoral. And this is not some obscure episcopal interpretation. The Catechism of the Catholic Church could scarcely be clearer. Human life, it says, must be protected “absolutely from the moment of conception” (§2270); direct abortion is “gravely contrary to the moral law” (§2271); and, particularly awkwardly for an elected governor, the unborn child’s right to life is described as “a constitutive element of a civil society and its legislation” (§2273).

There does not appear to be much wiggle room in “gravely immoral.”

This is not one of those Catholic disputes where six cardinals, three dead theologians and a man called Father Anselm spend forty years arguing over whether a Latin comma was inspired by the Holy Spirit.

It is possible, of course, to reject Catholic teaching. Millions do. There are atheists, agnostics, Protestants, pagans, secular liberals, people who worship crystals and probably several thousand residents of Cambridge who believe God is a colonial construct funded by Koch Industries.

But calling yourself Catholic while championing abortion rights at the outer edge of American law does create a small branding problem.

And the problem is wider than Rome. There is no Gospel passage in which Jesus talks about abortion. But I would be fascinated to hear the Christian exegesis that takes us from “let the little children come to me” to a room full of adults applauding a law that can leave a viable unborn child open to having a needle driven into its heart to stop its heartbeat, while its brain does not instantly stop functioning, before being removed with suction and forceps, sometimes in pieces. The earliest Christians were not confused about this either. The Didache, written around the same period as the Book of Revelation, is one of the oldest surviving Christian writings outside the New Testament, and is remarkably unambiguous: “You shall not murder a child by abortion nor kill that which is begotten.”

Apparently the first Christians managed to resolve the issue without a stakeholder consultation or using terminology like “gestational limit,” “fetal asystole,” “uterine evacuation,” “products of conception,” “dilation and evacuation,” “fetal demise,” “pregnancy termination,” “induction,” and “procedure” to render the killing of an unborn child in language so antiseptic that the blood almost disappears from the page.

Perhaps that language does more than hide the act. Perhaps, for some people, it also protects them from having to think too hard about it.

I just watched a series of street interviews from Florida responding to the governor’s signing video, and another thought occurred to me. Roughly one American woman in four is expected to have an abortion by 45, which means that for millions of women this is not an abstract political argument. If following the logic of a question risks reopening the moral judgment of something you once did, reason has suddenly acquired a very powerful opponent: self-protection. Perhaps that helps explain why some conversations seem to stop precisely when the interviewer asks the next question.

Whatever was happening in the minds of those women in Florida, the picture in Massachusetts requires no speculation: a Catholic governor who speaks publicly about protecting the vulnerable, though apparently not the most vulnerable person in the room, the unborn child, signing a law her own bishops call gravely immoral while women behind her smile, applaud and cheer.

Editor’s note: In case you have forgotten, even at 18 weeks we are no longer discussing anything that can plausibly be hidden inside the phrase “clump of cells.”

Five weeks later, at just 23 weeks, survival outside the womb is no longer some freak medical miracle. In a large U.S. study, almost half of all babies born at 23 weeks survived, rising to more than half among those given active treatment.

In the U.S., Guttmacher estimates that 1.126 million clinician-provided abortions occurred in 2025, and notes that even this figure excludes some abortions and therefore understates the national total. Meanwhile, there are no official national statistics on couples waiting to adopt, but adoption organisations commonly cite an estimate of 1–2 million couples.

Whatever argument one wants to make for abortion, “clump of cells” ceased being a serious description a very long way back.

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