N.B. For anyone who thinks I have invented the entire premise of the following satire, I regret to inform you that Fortune has the story. The dire wolves, cloning technology, proposed genetic engineering of military dogs, cybernetic equipment, $200 million investment and proposed Canine-as-a-Service business model are genuine. Warhound has yet to deliver its first dogs, and the subscription model remains a proposal. The software failures, subscription-expiry scenarios and unfortunate incident involving the neighbour’s cat are my own contributions to the military-industrial complex.

America has discovered a terrifying weakness in its national defence. Its dogs are European.

For decades, the world’s most powerful military has apparently been dependent upon foreign suppliers for one of its most sophisticated weapons systems: the German Shepherd. More than 80% of America’s military working dogs are reportedly purchased from Europe, exposing the Pentagon to the horrifying possibility that Brussels might one day impose tariffs on barking.

Something had to be done.