TL;DR: Canada may be broke, anxious, unaffordable, badly-policed, over-managed, and quietly collapsing through the floorboards, but on one sacred day in Ottawa, Parliament found the courage to say “vulva”. Juniper Salt-Fog and Parliament gave a standing ovation.

Reclaiming Spaces: In Celebration of Vulvas and Vaginas by Juniper Salt-Fog

I remember that day well. The chamber stirred, the maple leaf trembled, and Canada applauded as though a federal politician saying “vulva” into a microphone were the lost final clause of Confederation.

Allow me to reminisce. I was in Ottawa that day as part of a small, trauma-informed delegation from the fog sector. We had brought oat milk, emergency scarves, and the quiet knowledge that Canada was about to enter a new anatomical dispensation.

We had arrived by train, naturally, because air travel reproduces hierarchy, and because Rowan Tidewell had once described turbulence as “the atmosphere withholding consent.” We brought hand-bound notebooks and a shared commitment to listening to Parliament’s pelvic wisdom without immediately centering our own cervixes, except where structurally necessary.

Then it happened.

The Honourable Member rose in the House and spoke the words many of us had waited our whole lives to hear in a national legislature:

“Vaginas and vulvas are a source of strength, empowerment, and pleasure.”

Reader, I applauded.

I applauded with the force of every grant application ever returned for insufficient community consultation. I applauded with the whole ancestral ache of unspoken anatomy. I applauded until the Parliamentary security guard looked at me in a way I would describe as lightly carceral. Across the chamber, serious adults in suits clapped for the vulva. The Canadian state, after generations of silence, had finally looked down, metaphorically and perhaps spiritually, and said: we see you.

It is difficult to explain what such a moment means to those still trapped in pre-reclamation consciousness. Some people will say Parliament should be discussing inflation, foreign interference, crime, housing, energy, war, debt, food prices, collapsing institutions, and whether ordinary Canadians can still afford tomatoes without entering a payment plan.

This is exactly the kind of violent prioritisation that has kept vulvas out of federal policy space.

For too long, bodies have been discussed only in medical offices, bedrooms, biology textbooks, fertility clinics, anatomy diagrams, women’s health centres, prenatal classes, sex education, activist workshops, university departments, pharmaceutical campaigns, corporate wellness seminars, and every public institution founded since 1994. And yet somehow, until that sacred afternoon, I had never heard the word “vulva” spoken beneath the carved wooden authority of the House of Commons while several MPs nodded as though Confederation itself had just been gently moisturised.

People mock these moments because they do not understand governance. They think law is made through budgets, criminal codes, infrastructure, and the dull movement of money. But real politics happens when a nation takes its most intimate syllables and places them under procedural protection.

To reclaim the vulva in Parliament is to reclaim space. To reclaim space is to challenge stigma. To challenge stigma is to produce care. To produce care is to generate policy adjacent possibility. To generate policy adjacent possibility is to create the conditions for a future working group. And once a working group exists, my friends, history has already begun to dilate.

Of course, there were critics. There always are. Some brittle men online suggested that perhaps national legislatures should not resemble a first-year gender studies icebreaker held during residence orientation week. Others asked whether anyone in Ottawa had recently opened a grocery bill. One particularly hostile account posted, “Canada is not a serious country,” which is precisely the kind of statement one expects from someone whose relationship to pelvic citizenship remains dangerously underexamined.

But in that chamber, for one bright moment, shame loosened its grip. Power was named. Pleasure was acknowledged. The body entered Hansard. Somewhere in the archives of Canada, between debates about fisheries, pipelines, defence procurement, and tax law, future historians will find a small glowing sentence about vulvas, and they will know that we tried.

Afterwards, I stepped outside into the Ottawa air and wept beside a planter.

Was it grief? Was it joy? Was it the sudden recognition that parliamentary democracy had become a soft-sided tote bag full of feelings? I cannot say. The nervous system stores these things in fog.

What I can say is this: when the applause began, I felt the country change.

Learn more about how you can support vaginas and vulvas here.

Editor’s note: T.W. Burrows was asked whether he wished to comment on Juniper’s dispatch from Ottawa. He replied that any civilisation which summons Parliament to applaud reproductive anatomy while food, housing, borders, debt, crime, and institutional collapse chew through the floorboards has “heard the fire alarm and decided to form a circle around the smoke detector to discuss its lived experience.”

His full remarks have been sealed in a lead-lined envelope and buried beneath a shed for legal reasons.

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