Utah Governor: 'Impossible to get unbiased information on gender transition in the USA'

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchUtah Governor: 'Impossible to get unbiased information on gender transition in the USA'Governor looks to Europe where they are pausing puberty blockers and surgery The Random ArchivistJul 10, 2023∙ PaidShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist