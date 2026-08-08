Editor’s note: Someone in Dartmouth has been putting up unauthorised signs at Oathill Lake asking visitors to keep the noise down and, most controversially, to have children use their “indoor voices.” The signs were quickly removed by Halifax Regional Municipality. Local swimmers pointed out that the lake is a public space, that it isn’t particularly noisy anyway, and that children swimming, laughing and splashing are generally understood to make sounds. As one resident put it: “Happy kids make noise.” This seemed straightforward enough. Unfortunately, we asked Juniper Salt-Fog of Dartmouth for her opinion. Juniper strongly condemns the signs. They were unauthorised.

I was horrified this week to learn that somebody had erected unauthorised signs at Oathill Lake asking visitors to respect neighbours, keep noise to a minimum and, most disturbingly, have children use their “indoor voices.” Public space belongs to everybody, and no private citizen has the right to impose arbitrary behavioural expectations upon other human beings simply because their presence makes them uncomfortable. This is how exclusion begins. First there is a homemade sign. Then there is a laminated sign. Then somebody acquires a clipboard. Within weeks, marginalised communities are being asked whether they actually live in the neighbourhood.

I therefore condemned the signs immediately, before reading them.

Then I read them.

I want to be clear that I still condemn the signs. They were unauthorised. But we should resist the increasingly reactionary idea that an unauthorised sign is therefore wrong in every particular. Hitler presumably produced unauthorised signage at some point, but if one of those signs had said PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS AFTER USING THE TOILET, I would not smear faeces on the wall merely to defend democracy, as my friend Cedar Moon-Rain did last week at the Dartmouth Community Justice Hub after mistaking a laminated hygiene notice for an instrument of state coercion. We have to be capable of nuance.

The difficulty here is children.

I support children enormously. Some of my closest friends have relatives who have children, I believe, and I have always tried to approach the subject with compassion. A small number of diverse, emotionally regulated and preferably quiet children are, after all, our future, unless we succeed in destroying the planet before they inherit it. I therefore believe passionately that almost all children should have carefully managed access to nature, recreation and public space, subject to appropriate safeguards, consultation and volume controls. I simply question why experiencing a lake apparently requires sprinting at maximum speed while screaming as if pursued by wolves.

I have spent some time observing children, usually from a safe distance and preferably from behind glass, and their relationship with sound remains deeply troubling. A child can be standing three feet from another child, make direct eye contact, confirm beyond reasonable doubt that the other child is present, and then suddenly scream “LIAM!” at a volume historically associated with coastal artillery warnings. Liam, who is already looking directly at the child and could be reached by extending one arm, will immediately scream “WHAT?” with equal force. There is then a pause. Sometimes one of them throws a stick. Sometimes they both run away. Frequently nothing happens at all. The exchange appears to exist purely as a primitive acoustic census, confirming that Liam remains alive, audible and available for further shouting.

Children also possess an extraordinary compulsion to demand witnesses. An adult can successfully enter a lake without assembling a committee. A child cannot descend three steps into eighteen inches of water without announcing “MOM! MOM! MOM! MOM! MOM! WATCH THIS!” Mom eventually looks up from her phone. The child jumps approximately four inches. There is a splash. Mom says, “Wow.” Civilization resumes. Twenty-three seconds later the process begins again.

I understand that older, less enlightened generations regarded this as “playing.” They also smoked in hospitals and let children climb trees without first completing a risk assessment.

We now understand that public spaces contain people with diverse sensory needs. Some adults may be neurodivergent. Others may be processing trauma. Some may simply have spent the morning in a four-hour Zoom meeting with the Halifax Community Transformative Aquatic Spaces Working Group discussing whether the word lake privileges settler understandings of bounded freshwater. These people have done emotional labour. They may need to sit beside the water with a locally roasted oat-milk cortado and hear nothing except loons, wind in the trees and perhaps a distant Mi’kmaq land acknowledgement delivered at conversational volume.

Instead they get Liam.

“MOM! THERE’S A FROG!”

Yes, Liam. There are frogs.

This is their home.

You are the visitor.

Please centre the frog.

Again, I do not support the unauthorised signs. The problem was procedural. You cannot simply identify an irritating behaviour in Halifax Regional Municipality and ask people to stop doing it. We have systems for this. You contact 311. A service request is created. The request is referred to Parks & Recreation. Parks & Recreation refers it to Community Engagement. Community Engagement determines that additional consultation is required. A facilitator is retained. Residents are invited to two evening listening sessions at the Dartmouth North Community Centre. Nobody under sixty attends. Following stakeholder feedback, HRM commissions a $68,000 report entitled Towards an Inclusive Framework for Equitable Acoustic Belonging in Blue-Green Recreational Spaces. Eighteen months later an official sign appears asking children to use their indoor voices.

That is democracy.

What concerns me most is the increasingly simplistic claim that “happy kids make noise.” This was actually said by a local resident quoted in the newspaper, and although I respect her lived experience, I find the assertion alarmingly essentialist. Are we really comfortable defining childhood happiness through culturally constructed norms of shouting, splashing and hitting your sibling with a pool noodle? Some happy children read. Some happy children colour. Some happy children sit cross-legged on ethically sourced mats while a trained mindfulness practitioner asks them to imagine that their thoughts are clouds. I once attended a workshop where seventeen children spent forty minutes making biodegradable gratitude stones and hardly one of them screamed until the glue became involved.

There are alternatives.

I would therefore propose a compromise. Children should absolutely continue to enjoy Oathill Lake. They should swim, explore the woods, encounter wildlife and develop the meaningful relationship with the natural world that our increasingly screen-dependent society desperately needs. They should simply do these things quietly. Run softly. Splash mindfully. Laugh at a sustainable volume. If you find a frog, acknowledge the frog internally. If your sister pushes you off the dock, process the experience before responding. If you need your mother to watch something, first consider whether what you are about to do is sufficiently impressive to justify involving another human being.

And if you absolutely must scream “LIAM!”, please establish whether Liam is already standing directly in front of you.

I condemn the signs.

Obviously.

You cannot simply put up a homemade notice telling children to use their indoor voices at a public lake. There are procedures for this sort of thing.

Update: We have now successfully erected an official sign. We just have to monitor it with CCTV in case some hooligan defaces it.

Note from T.W.:

I understand that some residents and friends of Juniper may have purchased expensive homes beside Oathill Lake because they valued the peace and exclusivity of living beside a secluded body of water. Unfortunately, somebody appears to have omitted a small detail from the real-estate brochure.

They did not purchase the lake.

This misunderstanding is apparently quite old. In 1867, approximately a thousand people turned up to skate on Oathill Lake in a single afternoon. I have reviewed the historical record carefully and can find no indication that any of them used their indoor voices.

I also cannot find evidence that the lake itself was consulted before residents began building expensive houses around it.

For the avoidance of doubt, Oathill Lake remains outdoors. Children may therefore use “outdoor voices”, an expression I dislike almost as much as the people trying to stop them. Frogs may use frog voices. Ducks remain ungovernable.

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