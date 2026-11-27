In 1985, Canada had approximately 174,000 staffed hospital beds.

By 2023, we had managed to get that number down to 100,000, despite increasing the population by 53 per cent.

I have to admit, I am rather fascinated by the calibre of intellect required to achieve something like this. Entire generations of politicians, civil servants, policy advisers, consultants and highly educated healthcare administrators have presided over a country in which the number of people went up and the number of hospital beds went down.

Presumably, at some point during those 38 years, somebody had access to a calculator.

On November 20, the National Post published an article entitled As population exploded, Canada lost thousands of hospital beds. This shortage is helping drive the ER crisis.

In 1985, we had 6.75 hospital beds for every thousand people. By 2023, we had 2.5. The OECD average was 4.2.

By 2005, Canada had already lost more than 74,000 hospital beds. Having accomplished this remarkable feat, successive governments spent the next eighteen years increasing the number of beds from 99,957 to 100,007.

A net increase of fifty beds.

Meanwhile, between 2005 and 2025, Canada’s population grew by more than nine million. The number of people aged 65 and over increased by 92 per cent.

Evidently, nobody had anticipated that Canadians would continue to get older.

Eighteen years of government budgets, healthcare strategies, population projections and infrastructure planning had produced a net increase of fewer than three hospital beds a year for the entire country.

In 2023, Canada had the highest acute-care hospital bed occupancy rate among the 29 OECD countries with comparable data, at 91 per cent. The generally recommended maximum is 85 per cent, which leaves hospitals with some spare capacity for emergencies.

Unfortunately, Canadians continue to have emergencies without consulting the people responsible for healthcare capacity.

At one Edmonton emergency department, an admitted patient had been waiting more than 172 hours for a hospital bed. Eight others had been waiting more than 100 hours. Some were stuck in reclining chairs.

Perhaps we could increase Canada’s hospital bed capacity considerably by changing the official definition of a bed. I suspect that with a little ingenuity and a visit to IKEA, we could be back above the OECD average by Christmas.

And on November 25, SecondStreet.org released its latest report.

29,468.

That’s the number of recorded cases in which Canadians died while waiting for surgery, a medical procedure, a diagnostic scan or an appointment with a specialist in 2025–26.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s health authority refused to provide its data, citing the need to compile the records manually.

Apparently, even counting the dead has become too labour-intensive for the Canadian healthcare system.

Anyway, it’s a good job that we aren’t planning to take in millions more people.

Oh, hang on.

According to the Government of Canada’s 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, over the next three years we are aiming for 1,140,000 permanent resident admissions and 1,110,000 new temporary resident arrivals.

I imagine the conversation in Ottawa went something like this:

“What are the admission targets?”

“Two and a quarter million.”

“And the hospitals?”

“Provincial responsibility.”

“Excellent. That’s everything, then.”

Canadian healthcare is becoming increasingly universal. People from all over the world can now come here and share the experience of dying waiting for it.

We’re kind like that.

Elbows up!

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