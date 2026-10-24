Western civilisation is crumbling. Millions have poured across Europe’s borders, and its political leaders have finally identified the culprit. According to Führer von der Leyen and her friends, it’s Russia.

“This summer we witnessed the tragic scenes in Ceuta. And we have seen how Russia and Belarus have weaponised migration. State and non-state actors are deliberately engineering mass movements of people. Of course, the— the— the goal is clear: they want to overwhelm authorities, they want to spread fears, they want finally to divide us.

They will not succeed. We will not allow anyone to exploit our values to put pressure on our Union. And this is why we will propose a so-called European Emergency Response framework. The aim is to give Member States the tool to respond quickly to these kind of extraordinary threats at our external borders, and to protect, of course, our internal security. We will present this proposal on— um, the European Emergency Response framework by the end of this year.

So honourable members, Europe has come a long way on migration, but there is more work ahead. We will always be a place that protects those fleeing war and persecution. And to do that, citizens need to trust that our system is fair and functioning, that rules are enforced, that borders are secured, and above all, that it is Europeans who decide who comes to the European Union and under what circumstances, and not our adversaries. This is how we uphold our values, and this is how we protect the freedom and the security of our citizens.”