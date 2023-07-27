The Random Archivist

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UN Secretary General:“The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable”

At this point, it's almost like they don't want us to take them seriously.
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The Random Archivist
Jul 27, 2023
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