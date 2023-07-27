UN Secretary General:“The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable”

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchUN Secretary General:“The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable”At this point, it's almost like they don't want us to take them seriously.The Random ArchivistJul 27, 2023∙ Paid22125ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist