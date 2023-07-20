UN Global Vaccine Safety Summit, December 2019

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchUN Global Vaccine Safety Summit, December 2019 Small trial sizes, problem adjuvants, adverse reactions, poor monitoring, poor tracking, health frontline professionals starting to question vaccines, professionals only have half day of educationThe Random ArchivistJul 20, 2023∙ Paid1061ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist