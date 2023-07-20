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UN Global Vaccine Safety Summit, December 2019

Small trial sizes, problem adjuvants, adverse reactions, poor monitoring, poor tracking, health frontline professionals starting to question vaccines, professionals only have half day of education
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The Random Archivist
Jul 20, 2023
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