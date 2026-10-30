The United Nations has made another alarming discovery about the condition of women in war-torn countries. Apparently, while men have been busy fighting, losing limbs, being blown to pieces and occasionally getting themselves killed in the meat grinder, women have been left doing a disproportionate amount of housework.

According to a new report promoted by UN Women, women and girls in conflict-affected countries spend five times as many hours on unpaid domestic and care work as men and boys.

Five times!

One can only imagine the scenes of outrage at United Nations headquarters when this appalling statistic was brought to the attention of senior officials. Somewhere in New York, a highly paid gender equality specialist must have put down her ethically sourced coffee, adjusted her pronoun badge and demanded to know why Ukrainian men were spending so little time doing the dishes.

The answer, of course, may have something to do with the war.