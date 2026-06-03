The UK Shadow Home Secretary, Chris Philp, speaking yesterday:

Transcript:

The murder of Henry Novak is devastating for his family. He was an innocent young man on the way home when he was brutally killed. Henry’s family have suffered an unimaginable loss, and I know the thoughts of the whole House will be with them all.

The evil murderer, Vikram Digwa, lied from start to finish, including a false allegation of racism. But on arriving at the scene, the police appeared more concerned with the accusation of racism, and even the possibility that Digwa himself was injured, than they were in helping Henry.

Henry told the police he could not breathe, nine times. He told them he had been stabbed, four times. The response from the officer, we’ve all heard, was to say, “I don’t think you have, mate.” Henry was handcuffed and dragged across the ground as he lay dying. Can you imagine what he must have felt, as he cried out for help and was ignored? As the officers who should have worked to save him instead handcuffed him and inquired after the welfare of his killer, standing just inches away.

Henry’s dad, Mark, said this: “Henry did not die with dignity. He did not die with the care he deserved. He lost consciousness before anyone believed him.”

So we need the IOPC to urgently and transparently report into how it was the police attending were more concerned with the accusation of racism than they were in helping a dying man. Mr Speaker, we cannot tolerate a situation where false allegations of racism by criminals are believed. We cannot allow the color of someone’s skin to be a consideration in how the police or other public services treat people.

And yet this has happened. Just recently, we learned that Valdo Calocane, who murdered three people in Nottingham, was not sectioned by mental health professionals because they thought there was, and I quote, “an over-representation of young black males in mental health detention.” The consequent failure to section Valdo Calocane, in part because he was black, led directly to the murder of three innocent people.

The headteacher of Axel Rudakubana was accused of racist stereotyping when she described Rudakubana as a threat to safety, and the risk assessment was watered down. Rudakubana, of course, went on to stab and murder three young girls at a Southport dance class.

But Mr Speaker, this has not happened by accident. It is enshrined in the police’s own policy documents. The Police Anti-Racism Commitment, published in March 2025 by the NPCC and the College of Policing, urges police forces to reverse-engineer the same arrest rates between ethnic groups, even though the offending rates are different, by treating different ethnic groups differently. Let that sink in for a moment. An official police document actually says people should be treated differently based on the colour of their skin.

I’ve said before at this dispatch box at least twice, that document should be withdrawn. The dangerous ideology of so-called anti-racism, allowing people to be treated differently based on race, must end. Extreme activists have hijacked the policy-making process, and this is where it has led. It has no place in policing. It has no place anywhere. So does the Home Secretary agree that the so-called Police Anti-Racism Commitment must urgently be withdrawn? It is morally wrong, and it is dangerous as well.

Police forces must focus on catching criminals and keeping the public safe. They must simply treat everyone exactly the same.

I want to finish with Mark Novak’s words yesterday, Henry’s father. He said this: “Henry was 18. He was kind, ambitious, loved, and full of promise. He had his whole life ahead of him. But that future was stolen from him, and no verdict and no sentence will ever give it back.”

Mr Speaker, it is true that nothing can bring Henry back. But let us make sure that no one ever again experiences what Henry did in his last tragic moments.

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