DETROIT - Vincent Munster and Claude Kwe, both researchers with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory were charged today in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to smuggle monkeypox into the United States and giving false statements to federal law enforcement, United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. announced.

On January 25, 2026, Munster and Kwe arrived at the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport with travel originating from Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where an outbreak of monkeypox was occurring. Monkeypox is an infectious virus that can result in painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fevers and other ailments. Munster and Kwe were inspected and interviewed by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials upon their arrival. CBP officers observed Kwe and Munster traveling with a large black plastic case. Munster and Kwe falsely told CBP officers that the black case contained diagnostics and testing equipment. But subsequent investigation by CBP and FBI agents revealed that the case actually contained 113 vials in Styrofoam coolers. As of the date of the complaint, the FBI has tested 20 of the 113 vials. Seventeen of them contained deactivated monkeypox virus, one contained the Chickenpox virus, and two contained only human DNA.

They’ve only tested 20 of the 113 vials. The remaining ninety-three vials sit in the imagination like tiny glass lottery tickets from Hell.

I do not wish to speculate irresponsibly. I wish to speculate responsibly, which is the same activity performed while wearing a tiny helmet and saying “allegedly” after every third noun.

Perhaps the remaining vials contain harmless research material. Perhaps they contain bureaucratic disappointment suspended in saline. Perhaps one is labelled TRUST THE SCIENCE, DO NOT SHAKE. Perhaps another contains the original bat from the PowerPoint presentation.

We simply do not know.

We live in a credentialed biosafety pantomime where the magic words are “expert,” “research,” “deactivated,” and “ongoing investigation.” Put those words in the right order and a room full of adults will calmly discuss monkeypox vials in passenger luggage as though someone forgot to declare a bottle of perfume.

The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, of course.

And remember, these are merely the people who got stopped. The truly unsettling category is everybody else who didn’t.

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