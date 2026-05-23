They said this young man was racist because he committed the unforgivable modern crime: he looked at a “childcare centre” and wondered where the children were:

I gained covert entry to yesterday’s Minnesota fraud press conference by concealing myself inside a canvas tote bag labelled RESTORATIVE PROCUREMENT SOLUTIONS, after being informed that “conspiracy rabbits” were not on the approved media list. From there, I established an observation post beneath the second row of folding chairs, beside a CNN charging cable, three crumbs from a federally compliant muffin, and several journalists’ unused instincts.

If one encounters a childcare centre, one expects children. If one encounters a transport service, one expects passengers. If one encounters a “Learing Centre,” one suspects, before even reaching the accounts, that the learning may be largely theoretical. Yet in Minnesota, this apparently placed one in the advanced ranks of real investigative journalism, because the young human Nick Shirley committed the unforgivable civic offence of looking at a daycare and asking where the children were.

This sounds simple, but that is only because you have not been properly credentialed. To the ordinary mammal, an empty childcare centre receiving public money looks suspicious. To the modern administrative organism, however, it is a culturally sensitive service-delivery environment whose visible childlessness must be interpreted through an equity-informed lens. If a fox opens a Clover Protection Facility and there is no clover, no protection, and three foxes loading sacks into an idling van at midnight, rabbits do not convene a restorative listening circle on vulpine entrepreneurship. We say, “The fox has discovered reimbursement codes.” Humans, by contrast, form committees, update the dashboard, issue anti-bias guidance, and continue wiring money until the fox attempts to escape through a fourth-floor window.

Nick Shirley and his informant had noticed “Learing Centres” with no visible learning, childcare facilities with no visible children, vans with no visible passengers, and public money moving through the system with the cheerful momentum of a rat disappearing into insulation. Naturally, this made him dangerous. Not dangerous to children, disabled patients, honest immigrants, or families waiting for real services. Dangerous to the upholstered mammals of the managerial state, whose defining survival adaptation is the ability to look directly at a flaming dumpster and classify it as an emerging community-led warmth initiative.

For months, the approved response to the fraud question was not investigation but incantation. “Excuse me,” says the citizen, “why is this childcare centre receiving millions when there appear to be no children?” Racist! “Yes, but there are no footprints in the snow.” Islamophobic! “The vans are empty.” MAGA! “Medicaid is being billed.” YouTuber! At this point, the average citizen backs away, because the modern state has taught him that being called a bad person is more frightening than being robbed by one.

Fraud sounds like paperwork. Fraud sounds like a rounding error. Fraud sounds like something discovered by accountants in beige offices after the bad people have already bought matching lake houses. But healthcare fraud is not merely waste. It is stolen oxygen, stolen supervision, stolen medication, stolen transport, stolen therapy, stolen care, stolen time from people who have little margin left. Among rabbits, if you steal food from the winter burrow, you are not “misallocating resources.” You are selecting who freezes.

Which brings us to the great theological mystery of the modern state: anti-racism as a machine for preventing contact between reality and consequences. Let us be precise, because rabbits are precise when survival is involved. Real racism is stupid, ugly, and destructive. Duh. It blames the innocent for the guilty and turns individuals into categories. But bureaucratic anti-racism often performs the opposite trick while congratulating itself as virtue. It takes the guilt that should attach to individual fraudsters and hides it behind the innocence of an entire group. It says, “You may not investigate this man, because investigating him might offend people who resemble him.” This is not compassion. It is camouflage. It protects the wolf by warning everyone that noticing teeth may stigmatise dogs.

And who pays for the camouflage? Children. Autistic children. Disabled patients. Elderly people. Taxpayers. Honest immigrants. Honest business owners. Honest members of the very communities the fraudsters use as human shielding. The anti-racist bureaucrat imagines himself a guardian of the vulnerable. In practice, he becomes the night watchman who hears glass breaking, smells smoke, sees a man carrying a television through the window, and says, “I worry that calling the fire department may reinforce harmful narratives.” The result is not justice. It is moral laundering. The fraudster gets the money, the official gets the virtue, the journalist gets the narrative, and the person who needed care gets an answering machine.

At least we had the humour of one defendant allegedly attempting to flee by jumping from a four-story building. I do not recommend this. Rabbits are built for sudden movement, evasive turns, and tactical shrubbery. Modern humans are built for meetings, carbohydrates, and plausible deniability. A four-story descent is rarely improved by federal attention. Still, the symbolism was hard to miss. For years, public money allegedly leapt effortlessly from care programmes into private pockets. Yesterday, at least one suspect allegedly attempted the reverse journey, from upper floor to pavement, pursued by consequences. This, too, is physics. And physics, as I have often reminded readers, is the last regulator.

The “Learing Centre” is the perfect monument to our age, not merely because of the spelling, though the gods of satire clearly stayed late at the office for that one. It is perfect because it compresses the whole administrative farce into two words. A Learing Centre is a place where nothing is learned except how to bill. A place where the sign promises care while the invoices teach a darker curriculum. A place where children may exist most reliably as reimbursement units. A place where public compassion is translated into paperwork, paperwork into payments, and payments into a moral fog so thick that the only person accused of wrongdoing is the one asking why the nursery appears to contain no nursery.

In friendlier times, back when truth had not yet been reclassified as a reputational hazard, Nick Shirley would have been the sort of young man journalism schools pretended to admire. He saw something wrong, went there himself, filmed it, asked the obvious questions, followed the pattern, endured the smears, and was then vindicated by the arrival of federal charges. Once, this was called reporting. In the present arrangement, it is called extremism, misinformation, harassment, racism, or whatever other sacramental word the priesthood can throw over the facts until the indictments arrive and quietly remove the sheet.

Of course, I may be overestimating the Pulitzer Committee. This is, after all, an institution whose trophy cabinet still contains the moral radiation of Walter Duranty, the New York Times man rewarded for his Soviet reporting and later remembered for helping varnish over one of the twentieth century’s great crimes. So perhaps Shirley’s problem was not that he lacked journalistic merit. Perhaps his problem was that he exposed the wrong famine: not peasants starved beneath Stalin’s quota sheets, but children, patients, taxpayers, and disabled people starved of services beneath the modern American “anti-racist” invoice system.

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