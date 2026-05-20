The British government propaganda machine has dispatched its cameras to Afghanistan, where men are selling little girls to other men, and the BBC’s chief concern appears to be whether the sellers are receiving enough sympathy and soft lighting.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has clearly discovered a new frontier in human compassion: feeling sorry for men who sell their little daughters. This is an important development in journalism. In older, cruder times, a story about a five-year-old girl being sold into marriage, servitude, or some unspeakable adult arrangement would have been framed around the girl. Primitive, I know. One imagines some emotionally unsophisticated reporter asking what will happen to this child, why she is being treated as property, or why adult men are permitted to purchase children under the soft upholstery of custom. Fortunately, modern journalism has moved beyond such blunt moral categories.

The BBC, wearing its little blue helmet of global sensitivity, has apparently looked upon the Afghan child market and detected a moving human tragedy among fathers. Weary fathers. Parched fathers. Distressed fathers. Fathers with tragic lips. Fathers making “impossible choices.” Ah, yes, impossible choices. A phrase once reserved for lifeboats, famine, and Greek tragedy has now been extended to include the sale of seven-year-old girls. This is how civilisation ends, not with a bang, but with a correspondent whispering, “He never wanted to convert his daughter into a cash instrument, but the economic pressures were severe.”

You can almost hear the editorial meeting. “Right, we have a story from Afghanistan. Men are selling their daughters.” “Good Lord, that’s monstrous.” “Careful. We need context, and the law now requires us to describe barbarism as a vulnerable cultural ecosystem.” “Agreed. What’s the angle?” “The tragic burden on fathers.” “Excellent. Can we get dust? Dust always helps.” “Dust, weary faces, parched lips, unemployment, debt, and a close-up of a man looking mournful after pricing one daughter against another.” “Perfect. What about the girls?” “They will be present, obviously.” “As subjects?” “Let’s not overdo it.” Thus is the sacred balance of public broadcasting maintained: one trembling paragraph for the child, six paragraphs and a violin concerto for the man treating her as movable property.

This is the great laundering machine of our time. The little girl slides grammatically into the background. The father is “forced.” The buyer is absorbed into “tradition.” The payment becomes a “marital gift.” The girl’s future is made “complicated.” The rape becomes “underage marriage.” The slavery becomes “domestic work.” The market in girls becomes “culture.” Nobody in the production chain need say, “This is evil,” because that would be crude. Worse, it might imply that some customs are morally inferior to others, which would cause three producers in London to faint into their ethically sourced lunch wraps while muttering something about colonial gaze.

The BBC can detect structural oppression in a sandwich queue in Brighton, a university seminar in Bristol, a pensioner’s Facebook comment in Kent, and a Halloween costume worn by a plumber’s nephew in 2009. Yet the moment a Radical Theocracy turns little girls into transferable family assets, everyone suddenly becomes a barefoot anthropologist of nuance. “Who are we to judge?” they murmur, while judging their own countrymen for insufficiently enthusiastic email pronouns.

Let us also retire the claim that this is simply poverty wearing a tragic hat. Poverty is the accelerant. Medieval ideas are the architecture. Hunger may push a man toward evil, but hunger does not by itself create a religiously insulated market in little girls. That requires a deeper medieval moral order in which fathers may contract away daughters “even if they are in the cradle,” male guardians and husbands discuss when a girl is “able” to endure intercourse, nine-year-olds can be linguistically upgraded into women, and silence can be laundered into consent.

The famine supplies the panic. The doctrine supplies the loopholes. The BBC supplies the sympathetic adjectives. Somewhere in the middle of all this, a child disappears into a sentence written in the passive voice. The language is the tell. “Family under pressure.” “Difficult decision.” “Marriage arrangement.” “Tradition.” “Custom.” “Marital gift.” Every word arrives wearing slippers, padding softly around the central fact in case it wakes the respectable classes from their moral nap. Here we are, ankle-deep in empathy slurry, being asked to admire the tragic interior life of the father while his daughter is quietly converted into livestock with pigtails.

The great trick is domestication. The BBC takes a practice that should be named as child trafficking, and sexual slavery by instalment plan, then translates it into the soft institutional dialect of “impossible choices.” This is how the modern conscience protects itself. The girl is not defended with clarity because clarity would force the professional classes to say that some cultures, some regimes, and some religious-political systems are far worse than others. The West may be required to hate itself six times before breakfast, but when a little girl is sold under a psychopathic regime, the approved tone becomes chin-stroking sorrow with light dust and no firm conclusions.

Selling your daughter is not an impossible choice. It is a forbidden choice. Some lines exist precisely because human beings are frightened, hungry, ambitious, cowardly, and capable of rationalising almost anything. That is the point of civilisation. We have taboos, laws, duties, shame, and family bonds, because the market must not be allowed to reach everything. A father’s first duty is to protect his daughter from the market. A society’s first duty is to shield children from sick adult appetites. A broadcaster’s first duty is to name the victim, not polish the tragedy of the perpetrator.

There is a girl at the centre of this story. She is not a “marital gift,” a household asset, or a tragic instrument in a father’s economic dilemma. She is a girl. She may have small shoes. She may still mispronounce words. She may like sweets, birds, or the colour yellow. She may not understand what has been decided around her. She may only know that adults are speaking softly, and something terrible is approaching. That is the story. Everything else is dust.

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