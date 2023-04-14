Truthful Report From CBC on the National Citizens' Inquiry! What's Happening?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchTruthful Report From CBC on the National Citizens' Inquiry! What's Happening?How Did This Report Escape the CBC Ministry of Truth Czars? Will The Reporter Lose His Job?The Random ArchivistApr 14, 2023∙ Paid168ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist