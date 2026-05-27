The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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d k's avatar
d k
1h

There is so much wisdom and truth in what you have written here.

Hopefully this message can be spread far and wide. It is up to each of us, individually to do what we can with our interactions with those around us as you have eloquently said.

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