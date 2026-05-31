Editor’s note: After another quick glance at the Substack dashboard, I did what any responsible editor would do in a moment of creeping statistical humiliation: I asked T.W. Burrows for philosophical guidance. I now understand this to have been an error. By the time I realised it, he had admin privileges, three new folders, and a document called “Subscriber Attrition as Moral Sorting.”

I can’t help but laugh. At this point, every article The Random Archivist publishes appears to cost one subscriber, which means we have finally discovered the world’s least profitable truth-seeking machine.

The Random Archivist has lost thirty-six subscribers over the past year. Thirty-six. A whole platoon of newsletter deserters has crawled out through the emergency hatch, brushed satire from their sleeves, and returned to the warm institutional bedding of acceptable concern.

Naturally, I was asked by the editor whether this means the truth is annoying people.

My answer is yes. Obviously. Truth is extremely annoying. That is one of its main identifying features.

And let us notice something else: in four years, across 3,771 published articles, not one subscriber has commented to correct a factual claim made by this publication. They have unsubscribed. They have gone quiet. They have presumably rolled their eyes into the privacy of their own kitchens. But the great correction has never arrived. No smoking crater in the archive. No fatal error. No red-inked memorandum from the Department of Actually, That Is Not True.

It is not as difficult as you might think to write roughly 5.7 million words of subscriber-repellent accuracy, on hundreds of random subjects, without being corrected. You just tell the truth. The disappointing part is learning that accuracy is not, in fact, a marketing department.

A lie arrives wearing slippers. It pats you on the shoulder. It says the institutions are basically decent, the experts are basically honest, the courts are basically functioning, the country is basically stable, the journalists are basically reporting, and the people installing ideological tripwires in every sentence are basically “well-intentioned.” A lie understands your calendar. It knows you have work in the morning. It does not require you to rethink your friends, your career, your country, your browser history, or the slightly dead feeling behind your eyes whenever the news uses the word “inclusive.”

Truth is different.

Truth enters the room like a ferret through the vent.

At first you hear scratching. Then a smell. Then one small fact appears under the skirting board. You deal with it. You say, “Fine, that particular minister lied.” Then another fact arrives. And another. Soon the walls are making sounds. The education system is involved. The media is involved. The medical guilds are involved. The speech regulators are involved. Some judge with the facial expression of a pensioned undertaker is explaining why obvious things are complicated. Some public-sector emotions coordinator is calling you unsafe because you noticed a man’s shoulders.

At that point the average citizen does not become a dissident. He becomes tired.

Most people are not defeated by arguments. They are defeated by fatigue. They can tolerate one scandal. They can tolerate a little corruption, provided it comes properly packaged and remains far away, preferably in Ottawa, Washington, Brussels, or a documentary they can pause while making tea. What they cannot tolerate is pattern recognition. One fact is unfortunate. Two facts are concerning. Three facts are a trend. Twenty-seven facts, all pointing in the same direction in one day, are “radicalisation.”

This is why the respectable reader enjoys recreational dissent. He likes a sharp article about one foolish policy. He enjoys a joke about one absurd bureaucrat. He may even forward a piece about one media failure to a friend, provided the piece does not imply that his entire moral operating system was assembled from press releases, HR modules, and a CBC panel discussion conducted under studio lighting by haunted substitute teachers.

The danger begins when the facts connect. Once the facts connect, the reader has a problem. He can no longer return to brunch as the same mammal. He must now sit across from Susan, who has a tote bag about kindness, while she explains that only bad people are worried about state censorship, and he must decide whether to nod, chew, or leave the table. Most people chew. It is the little social surrender of the civilised herbivore. The nod. The smile. The “I haven’t really looked into it.” The strategic sip of coffee. The decision to let the lie pass because the lie knows everyone in the room and the truth arrived alone.

I understand this. I am a rabbit. My species has survived by detecting danger and leaving early. A rustle in the hedge? Depart. Shadow overhead? Depart. A newsletter begins connecting certain policies that should not be named by respectable people, censorship law, institutional cowardice, elite corruption, sexual ethics, and the psychological architecture of managed decline? Depart with haste. Scatter into the ornamental grasses. Tell yourself the tone was the real issue.

“The tone was too much,” he says, while the empire lowers another piano onto his children. “It was a bit negative,” he says, while the fire spreads through the licensing department.

Still, I must concede something grim and practical. The truth does require dosage.

Thirty-six subscribers have fled. Very well. Let them go. Some were never going to survive the deeper tunnels, and they are coming, I’m afraid to say. Some came for mild contrarianism and found a working mine shaft under the herb garden. Some wanted a newsletter that said politics had become silly. They received one suggesting that liberalism is now a walking corpse being puppeted through the town square by judges, NGOs, billionaires, pornographers, intelligence agencies, and the HR department of a mid-sized insurance firm.

One can see how this might disturb the breakfast routine.

The task now is not to become milder. Mildness is how we got the padded cell. The task is to become more skillful. Better rhythm. Better jokes. Better villains. Less sermon, more scalpel. Less continuous thunder, more strategically placed lightning. A reader can endure a great deal if he is allowed to breathe between blows.

Besides, the number is not purely bad. Losing thirty-six subscribers may simply mean the burrow has been ventilated.

A publication like this is not really building an audience in the ordinary sense. It is refining a small, literate, increasingly unemployable monastic order with strong opinions about civilizational decline, public-sector euphemism, and whether a bearded person in a dress and too much lipstick should be permitted to reorganise everyone else’s grammar by force.

To be frank, that is not a growth strategy.

I’ll say it: The truth overwhelms people. Obviously. Truth has weight. It has teeth. It asks where you were when the lie was installed. It asks why you laughed along. It asks why you let your children repeat the slogans. It asks why you treated obvious decay as a vibe.

Many will leave when asked those questions.

Let them.

The remaining readers are the ones who can smell the smoke and still want the map.

Good luck, everyone. The next few years are going to be quite the ride. Keep your eyes open, your jokes sharp, and your escape routes unregistered.

P.S. To my handful of fans, and I do mean handful: I will stick with The Random Archivist as long as there is a steady supply of white willow bark, a burrow under the shed, functioning wifi, and at least one reader left who can tell the difference between a fact and a workplace sensitivity injury.

And yes, I may protest, but I will not allow Juniper Salt-Fog to get under my skin. My fur is too dense, and my contempt is too well insulated.

Share