Trudeau: "Using protests to demand changes to public policy is something that I think is worrisome".

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchTrudeau: "Using protests to demand changes to public policy is something that I think is worrisome".When does a country become a dictatorship?The Random ArchivistJul 25, 2023∙ Paid16131ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist