The Gospel According to Pete

I had previously been under the impression that war was a grim and earthly business, involving fire, metal, panic, screaming and the untold death of innocents. I now understand that I’ve been thinking too small. Thanks to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, we are invited to see modern combat not as geopolitics with blood on it, but as a form of devotional pageantry. A pilot is shot down on Good Friday, hidden in a cave through Saturday, then recovered at sunrise on Easter Sunday, and suddenly the Pentagon is no longer briefing the public on a military operation. It is offering a sermon.

Most regimes at least pretend to distinguish between Christ and close air support. This one appears determined to merge them into a single cinematic franchise in which every tactical event must be elevated into sacred allegory. The rescue could not simply be fortunate, competent, or even heroic. No. It had to be Resurrection-adjacent. The pilot was not merely alive. He was, in the secretary’s phrase, “reborn,” as though the Department of Defense had acquired sacramental authority and now intended to distribute miracles through press conference.

It is difficult to improve upon the image. A nation that can no longer explain its wars in moral, legal, or strategic language has simply reached for the oldest and most potent story in its civilizational cupboard and stapled it to a combat rescue. The Resurrection once belonged to theology. The Pentagon has now converted it into social media content. The stone was rolled away. The cameras were switched on. And somewhere in Washington, one suspects, a room full of strategists quietly rejoiced at the discovery that if empire cannot justify itself, it can still dress its violence in sacred language and hope the congregation misses the reek of aviation fuel.

And yet the real marvel is not that they say these things. It is that they say them with a straight face. One half expects the next briefing to inform us that a drone strike has been found mysteriously transfigured on the mountain, or that a new carrier group has been launched under the sign of loaves and fishes. Thus the bombs fall, the cameras glow, the officials testify, and the public is asked once again to kneel before the old familiar wonder: not the resurrection of the dead, but the resurrection of rhetoric in the service of war.

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