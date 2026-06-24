2011:

Mark Carney: “...you know, it has consequences. If you run a small business, if you run a family farm, if you make a mistake, you can—you’ll go out of business. You run a large bank, you have to be rescued because you’ll have such bigger impacts on the, on the rest of the system. That doesn’t make sense. And so there’s a variety of things that are being put in place, being designed, so that banking can be like any other business. Uh, if you succeed, you get rewarded, but if you fail, you fail, your institution fails, and the rest of the economy continues to go on.” Interviewer: “So you’re saying no bailouts?” Mark Carney: “I’m saying no bailouts. That’s the objective. Ending ‘too big to fail.’” Interviewer: “Yeah, ‘too big to fail’ is such a bizarre concept. Uh, and watching those big companies be too big to fail and be saved, and then watching all these people, especially in America, lose their homes. Look at Greece and Italy and Spain and other countries like, facing this stuff. Everybody’s too big to fail except for the individual. They won’t bail out the individual. So do you actually think that you can change the culture? Because if you, you know, if you watch Inside Job, um, a lot of those same guys—did you watch the movie? Did you like that movie?” Mark Carney: “I didn’t see the movie. I saw the trailer. The trailer was painful enough.” (Laughs)

2026:

Mark Carney: “And at the same time, there’s too many completed condos sitting empty. Metro Vancouver alone, around 2,500 finished units are standing vacant with no buyers. With higher interest rates, weaker investment demand, developers are stuck. They don’t want to sell at a loss, they can’t afford to hold those empty units indefinitely. And the problem is that those empty homes don’t just sit idle. They also disincentivize new construction, unsettle lenders and investors, create a housing market that, in effect, feels frozen. Result, too many British Columbians still can’t find the homes that they can afford. Nous changeons tout cela avec un plan qui s’attaque directement à ces défis afin de libérer l’offre de logements et d’améliorer l’accessibilité au logement. So today, with the Premier, we’re pleased to announce that Canada and British Columbia have reached a landmark new agreement to help build more homes, to bring down housing costs, and modernize infrastructure across the province. We’ll do this by working together to reduce development charges. We will convert vacant condos into affordable housing. And we will invest in community infrastructure from schools and hospitals to public transit.”

For years, the national plan was simple. Bring in more people than the housing system could absorb, pour them into the same few cities, let landlords, universities, employers, banks, and developers gorge on the pressure, then accuse anyone counting bedrooms of having a sinister calculator and probably a YouTube channel.

During the Trudeau years, Canada treated immigration like an airport arrivals hall with a flag on it and no fire code. Students came. Temporary workers came. Permanent residents came. Dependants came. Everyone came into the same rental market, fighting for the same basement unit with one window, two illegal extension cords, and a washing machine that sounded like it had escaped from Verdun with shell shock and a grudge.

The universities got tuition. Employers got labour. Landlords got bidding wars. Developers got the loveliest thing in crony neoliberal capitalism: endless demand wrapped in moral blackmail, then served at a conference luncheon with couscous and a diversity statement.

Then the machine coughed up a condo tower.

Because, naturally, much of what got built was not family housing. Not plain apartments for working people. Not sturdy blocks where a nurse, a mechanic, a teacher, and a guy who fixes boilers could live without selling plasma, apologising to a mortgage broker, and offering up a notarised childhood memory as collateral.

No. We built condos.

Investor boxes. Glass rectangles. Little vertical bank accounts with quartz countertops. One-bedroom-plus-den units where the “den” is a drywall confession and the balcony fits one chair, provided the occupant exhales first. Homes designed less for human beings than for spreadsheets wearing loafers.

As long as the prices went up, everyone important was delighted. The profits were private. Very private. Incorporated private. Offshore private. Dinner-with-the-minister private. “My wife handles the trust structure” private. Private in the way only public policy can make private.

Then the buyers vanished.

Interest rates rose. Investors developed religion. The towers sat there empty, staring out over Metro Vancouver like monuments to a bad Excel tab and a cocaine lunch in 2021.

And suddenly Canada discovered more suicidal compassion.

Developers, we are told, do not want to sell at a loss.

I pause here because that sentence should be carved over the entrance to the Ministry of Advanced Grift, right above the gift shop selling tiny commemorative bags.

They do not want to sell at a loss.

Neither did the farmer. Neither did the restaurant owner. Neither did the plumber who bought a van six months before work dried up. Neither did the couple who bought at the top because every serious adult in the country told them housing only goes up, usually while standing in front of a sponsored banner. Those people were invited to meet the market face-first, teeth first, then thanked for their resilience.

Developers are different. Developers do not fail. Developers become stakeholders, which is what failure is called after it puts on a blazer.

A café closes and that is market discipline. A farm goes under and that is creative destruction. A trucker loses his rig and that is the painful reallocation of resources, usually explained by a man whose pension is indexed and whose hands have never touched anything heavier than a conference lanyard.

A condo developer sits on empty units and the country gathers around the bed.

Bring ministers. Bring the Premier. Bring innovative financing tools. Bring a lectern. Bring French. Bring solemn faces. Bring the phrase “unlocking supply,” which in Ottawa means someone has found a way to make taxpayers hold the bag without using the word bag, taxpayer, or hold.

And here comes Mark Carney, the great priest of no bailouts, the man who once said the objective was ending “too big to fail.” If a large institution failed, it should fail. Stern stuff. Adult stuff. Central-banker-in-a-dark-suit-explaining-morality-through-financial-plumbing stuff. The kind of thing that makes a roomful of bond traders feel briefly baptised.

But now the failed thing is a condo tower.

So the doctrine evolves, like a rat in a grant-funded laboratory.

Too big to fail was bad.

Too vacant to fail is nation-building.

The old economy had rules. If an asset went up, the owner kept the gain. If it went down, the owner took the loss. Crude, yes. Almost barbaric. People probably churned butter under this system.

The new Canadian economy is more compassionate. If an asset goes up, the owner keeps the gain. If it goes down, the loss becomes community infrastructure, with a ribbon-cutting and a minister in a hard hat that has never been in danger.

And please stop saying bailout. Bailout is an ugly word from vulgar countries where corruption has sweat stains and envelopes. This is a partnership. This is converting vacant condos into affordable housing for the next wave of imported demand, who will be told Canada is a country with room, wages, doctors, and opportunity, then handed a mattress beside the furnace and a link to an inclusion webinar. This is modernising infrastructure. This is helping British Columbians. This is certainly not protecting developers, lenders, and investors from the price discovery they enthusiastically recommended to everyone poorer than themselves.

You can tell it is not a bailout because everyone is smiling beside a flag.

Trudeau flooded the demand side and called it compassion. Carney arrives after the basement is full of water and calls the pump a landmark agreement. The same people who inflated the housing market now present themselves as the emergency plumbers, except the invoice has your name on it and the wet carpet belongs to a developer.

The tenant gets scarcity. The owner gets appreciation. The taxpayer gets the rescue bill. The politician gets the ribbon-cutting and a photograph in a hard hat, gazing at concrete as if he personally invented shelter that morning.

The hungry man gets a pamphlet. The renter gets a speech. The developer gets a partnership. The lender gets a warm blanket and someone from Finance whispering, “You were very brave.”

That is Canada now. Fail small and you fail alone. Fail big enough and your losses become social housing.

P.S. I must disclose that I too have suffered from weak investor demand. After years of aggressive burrow expansion, I am now sitting on several vacant holes, many with excellent drainage, partial carrot access, and tasteful moss finishes. I do not want to lease them at a loss. Their idleness is disincentivising new digging and unsettling the squirrels.

Editor’s note: Before the public buys the corpse, could we at least see the toe tag? If these condos are now a national emergency, publish the owners. Names, lenders, discounts, beneficial owners, political donations, and whether anyone involved has ever shared canapés with Mark Carney beside a Brookfield logo.

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